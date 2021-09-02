The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Christian Zionists honor Gila Gamliel with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

The All Nations Convocations organization has brought hundreds of Bible-believing Christian members of parliament to Israel from more than 100 countries each year for the past 17 years.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 17:19
MK Gila Gamliel and KCAC Director Josh Reinstein (photo credit: Courtesy)
MK Gila Gamliel and KCAC Director Josh Reinstein
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel-supporting Christians from the All Nations Convocations organization this week awarded MK Gila Gamliel (Likud) with its Lifetime Achievement Award for her activities in the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) and her efforts to strengthen Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria.
“I was amazed to see your steadfast support of my home and the home of all the Jewish people - the Land of Israel,” Gamliel said in her acceptance speech. “The love and support that you give to the Jewish people and the State of Israel is not only a blessing but is essential to our safety and success. 
“You are all people of faith, and as such, you have a deep connection to the Land of Israel and especially the Biblical heartland, Judea and Samaria,” she continued. “You understand that Israel is the living proof of fulfilled biblical promises.”
The All Nations Convocations organization has brought hundreds of Bible-believing Christian members of parliament to Israel from more than 100 countries each year for the past 17 years. When in Israel, these MPs meet with members of the KCAC and generally hold a large event honoring a lawmaker or other official with the achievement award. 
Minister of Enviornmental Protection Gila Gamliel at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, on March 15, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Minister of Enviornmental Protection Gila Gamliel at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, on March 15, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Previous winners included Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), as well as former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, among others.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held virtually and Gamliel was given her award in a small outdoor ceremony by KCAC Director Josh Reinstein. The ceremony was filmed and shared with representatives in more than 200 countries. 
“I have seen first-hand what a crucial role MK Gamliel plays in deepening our ties with the Christian Zionist community,” Reinstein said. “As a member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and in her previous ministerial roles, Gila has demonstrated through her actions that faith-based diplomacy is the most powerful tool that Israel has in its diplomatic arsenal.”
Gamliel has been a member of KCAC since 2004. 


