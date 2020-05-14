The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

'Civic cabinet' experts aim to widen government coronavirus debate

Led by Dr. Gal Alon, the non-partisan 'civic cabinet' includes prominent experts from sectors including public health, applied mathematics, public policy, welfare, crisis management and more.

By EYTAN HALON  
MAY 14, 2020 17:55
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem January 26, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/DEDI HAYUN)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem January 26, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/DEDI HAYUN)
Faced with an invisible but potentially destructive enemy, every government decision in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak could have a reverberating impact on healthcare, the economy, social welfare and more.
Concerned about the decision-making process within the corridors of Jerusalem's government ministries, including a lack of high-level experience in managing similar crises and the heavy cost of past and future errors, a group of leading civil society experts decided to join together and advance additional voices and insights at the government discussion table.
Led by Dr. Gal Alon, a former advisor for strategic development at the Prime Minister's Office, the non-partisan "civic cabinet" includes prominent experts from sectors including public health, applied mathematics, public policy, welfare, crisis management and Israel's different population groups.
Dr. Gal Alon (Credit: Yossi Aloni)Dr. Gal Alon (Credit: Yossi Aloni)
In addition to bringing together renowned experts, the cabinet also incorporates a group of outstanding students and focuses on outreach for public input.
"Israel needs a more sophisticated policy discussion around key issues in order to confront the hegemony that you find these days in government," Alon told The Jerusalem Post.
"Our three streams basically generate different types of policy-oriented publications. We are not trying to replicate the existing hegemony. The civic cabinet is a bit different to the other think-tanks that are out there."
Alon lamented the decline in the use of roundtables, established by the Prime Minister's Office after the Second Lebanon War, to ensure discussion between government, civil society and the business sector. Rather than sharing information between ministries, he said, the Health Ministry has made decisions without input from elsewhere.
Recent publications have focused on homefront preparations for a virus outbreak, digital education, and supply of food, medication and support to at-risk groups forced to stay at home.
Earlier this week, a joint team from the civic cabinet and researchers at Haifa's Technion–Israel Institute of Technology - led by Prof. Nir Gavish and Prof. Omri Barak - announced that they were working on a simulator to assess the ramifications of the government's various policy decisions on the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.
Aiming to assist policymakers, the development team has completed the process of modeling demographic and personal isolation policies, and is now working to add data about the impact of opening businesses and schools.
Once complete, the simulator will enable users to evaluate the impact of different policies and a large range of variables, including a comprehensive lockdown; isolating certain age groups; complete or partial reopening of schools; requiring protective gear; and the resumption of air travel.
"If you follow the last few weeks in Israel and abroad, decisions about whether to close the country down or whether to open it up were made through political negotiations. This is inconceivable," Alon said.
"We reached out to the Technion. With a lot of data, why don't we build software to compare different alternatives and model decisions in a more professional way. We contributed the policy and epidemiological knowledge. They brought up the mathematical and development knowledge. Together, we built a model of how you can take dramatic decisions in a more professional way."
As long as the publications are policy-oriented and bring new insights into the discussion, Alon says, then public servants and politicians are ready to challenge their own perceptions.
"Every policy publication is sent to decision-makers in government and people are very receptive," said Alon. "Some of the issues were mentioned in the Knesset's coronavirus committee. We had one senior director-general calling the team and receiving advice to solve a problem."


Tags government debate Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Opposition could be the right move for Bennett, if not Israel - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach American pressure to close the depraved China wet markets By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Gil Troy Gantz’s moral test: Denounce Netanyahu’s attack on the prosecution By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader In partisan mudslinging, it is women who lose By EMILY SCHRADER
Elie Podeh Seven reasons for not annexing West Bank territories By ELIE PODEH

Most Read

1 Israeli disinfectant kills 100% of viruses, bacteria
Bacteria (illustrative)
2 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
3 New coronavirus strain more contagious than original - study
Technical Area 21 at Los Alamos National Laboratory.
4 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by