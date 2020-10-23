Hospital flyover to salute COVID-19 frontline workers around Israel

On Friday morning, October 23, beginning at 9:30 AM, six private aircraft flown by Air Force veterans will fly over various hospitals across the country to salute essential healthcare workers, the IDF, and Magen David Adom (MDA) in their continuous efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak. The flyover, in its public setting, is intended to remind viewers and citizens of their joint responsibility in fighting the pandemic. "Everyone salutes those fighting the plague," said Lt. Col. (Res.) Meir Indor, who is coordinating the flyover, "but in order to succeed in the mission, the cooperation of the combat supporters, who are Israeli citizens, must strictly follow the guidelines that will lead to the infection chain to be cut." Indor is also the chairman of Almagor, an advocacy group for victims of terror. Lt. Col. (Res.) Dan Sion, the lead pilot for the flyover, thanked MDA for their "endless giving in difficult conditions." Added Sion, "We consider it of the utmost importance to follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, which help to cut the chain of infection and flatten the curve, and one of the goals of a day's flight is also to raise awareness."The aircraft will begin their flight in an airfield in Rishon Lezion. They will then proceed to the hospital flyover route as follows: – Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem at about 9:50 AM,
– Baruch Padeh Medical Center, Poriya, at about 10:30 AM,
– Rambam Health Care Campus at about 10:50 AM,
– Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera at about 11:05 AM,
– Laniado Hospital in Netanya at about 11:15 AM,
– Herzliya beach at about 11:25 AM,
– Tel Aviv beach at about 11:30 Am,
– Ashdod beach at about 11:50, The aircraft will return to Rishon Lezion at about 12:00 PM.
