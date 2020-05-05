The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Clalit installs system to automate COVID-19 test processing

Instead of taking lab workers up to ten minutes to manually enter the data for of each test, Kryon’s robots process each record in less than one second.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 5, 2020 16:15
Magen David Adom medical team members, wearing protective gear, is handling a Coronavirus test from patients in Jerusalem, on April 17, 2020 (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David Adom medical team members, wearing protective gear, is handling a Coronavirus test from patients in Jerusalem, on April 17, 2020
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Kryon said Tuesday that it is working with the Clalit health fund to automate the process of uploading coronavirus test results to its central database.
Clalit has eight laboratories around the country, each of which processes between 500 and 800 COVID-9 tests per day, the company said. Until now, it took lab workers up to ten minutes to manually enter and verify the data integrity of each test. Kryon’s robots process each record in less than one second, freeing up critical resources. 
Kryon was founded in 2008 by a team of Israelis, and is based in New York, with offices in Tel Aviv. Its investors include Jerusalem-based OurCrowd. 
The automated process was developed for Clalit in just 12 hours, the company noted. 
“We were able to make a tremendous leap in our testing efficiency, ensuring that results are processed quickly and without error,” said Moshe Sade, Head of the Information Systems and Digital Division at Clalit. “This certainly has a significant impact on combating the coronavirus as more civilians receive rapid diagnostic care and fast and accurate lab results.”


