Coalition shakes as Gantz asks Netanyahu to prep 2021 budget

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) sent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Likud) a letter, asking him to prepare an annual budget for 2021 and blasting him for "breaching" the coalition agreement.





"Over the past few months, the State of Israel has been facing medical, economic and social challenges of unusual proportion and severity. Hence, despite our disagreements, I decided it was the time to join a unity government in order to serve Israel and its citizens right," Gantz said.





"Unfortunately, a large distance spans between the current situation and the unity agreement we signed. The cabinet's conduct does not allow for effective governance that is worthy of Israel's citizens," he added.





"There is an unspeakable gap between the good will and dedication shown at the time to the current situation," Gantz continued, referring to the parties vowing to pass a biannual budget for 2021.





In August, the coalition extended the 100-day deadline for a national budget to be passed, avoiding a general election amid the worsening coronavirus crisis.





"With that in mind," Gantz said, "I demand you instruct the Finance Ministry to outline forthwith a budget and an established economic plan that will be brought for Knesset approval no later than the beginning of December."





Not "fulfilling these demands would not hurt me or Blue and White, but the citizens of Israel, who will not forgive any leader who prioritizes his personal and political interests over their benefit," Gantz continued.





"You have already breached the agreement we signed. It will be tragic if you breach the agreement with the citizens of Israel."





A survey aired on N12 earlier this week showed 49% of Israelis believed Israel should have a general election, compared to 30% who opposed the idea. According to the survey, Netanyahu's Likud plummeted to 26 mandates, with former defense minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina rising to 23.



"Blue and White continues playing politics in order to direct the fire away from their crumbling party while the prime minister is fighting coronavirus," Likud responded to Gantz.

"We would be happy to see Gantz solve his internal issues, but not through quarrels that will lead Israel to a general election."

Blue and White is "hiding" the fact that the parties "reached an agreement and passed a law for the 2020 budget to be passed in December parallel to preparations for the 2021 budget."

According to Likud, "is the way to stabilize the economy. Moreover, while Blue and White complain and write letters about the nominations being halted, they are those halting nominations by refusing to establish a joining nomination committee with Likud as per the coalition agreement."

Netanyahu "has passed more budgets than other world leaders and has a demonstrated record of building Israel's economy, compared to Blue and White who have never passed a budget in their lives," the party continued.

"The prime minister will continue doing what is right for the country and not Blue and White's populism. Blue and White should rather stop instigating conflicts that would lead to elections and join the joint fight against coronavirus."

