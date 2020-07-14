COGAT coordinates return of around 5,000 Palestinians amid COVID-19

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, over the past few months the Unit for Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has focused their efforts on bringing Palestinians, who were travelling abroad during the onset of the pandemic, home to the West Bank, whereas otherwise they would have been stranded with the limited help the Palestinian government can offer.The Unit for COGAT, headed by Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, in light of that fact worked diligently to bring many of these Palestinians back to the West Bank, while following the numerous restrictions meant to stymie the spread of the coronavirus in Israel and abroad. So far the Unit for COGAT has coordinated the return of approximately 5,000 Palestinians."Thank God, we thank all the relevant parties who worked together and made many efforts to bring us back home during this coronavirus," a student who was brought back to the West Bank told Almunasseq Facebook page reporters."The Unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories has concentrated many efforts during this challenging time in order to coordinate the return of Palestinians stuck abroad back to their homes. We will continue this significant work, and assist Palestinian residents in returning to their families, out of humanitarian purposes and subject to the guidelines of the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Health," said the head of the International Department of COGAT Major Yotam Shefer.
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.