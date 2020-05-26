COGAT warns of wave of violence as annexation plans progress

Abu-Rukun explained that renovations at the Cave of the Patriarch, a new Jewish neighborhood planned in the Hebron Market, the freezing of funds that were used to pay Palestinian terrorists planned as talks continue on annexing territory will force the Palestinian Authority to cancel security coordination and raises concerns that Palestinian police officers may turn their weapons on Israel.

The statements by Abu-Rukun come amid as terrorist attacks in the West Bank are on the rise after a lull during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, two attempted stabbings were reported in Israel.

Two terrorists attempted to stab IDF soldiers near the settlement of Amihai, located near Shiloh in the West Bank, on Monday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson statement. The soldiers fired at the terrorists; no injuries were reported among the soldiers.

The Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that a number of Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian shepherds in the plain between Mughayir and Turmus Aya, located near Shiloh. Two Palestinians were injured in the incident after IDF soldiers arrived at the scene and began firing tear gas at the Palestinians, according to Palestinian reports. Video reportedly from the scene showed Palestinians arguing with IDF soldiers, but no violence.

Later on Monday, a terrorist was shot after attempting to stab an Israeli police officer near the Jabal Mukaber neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Two weeks ago, a ramming attack injured a soldier near the West Bank settlement of Negohot near Hebron and a Palestinian was shot at the Kalandiya crossing after attempting to stab a security officer. Earlier this month, an IDF soldier was moderately injured in a ramming and stabbing attack in the West Bank town of Abu Dis. At the end of April, a 62-year-old woman was stabbed by a Palestinian terrorist in Kfar Saba, just minutes before the national ceremony at Mount Herzl in memory of those who have fallen to terrorist attacks was to take place.

While there was a decrease in violence during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the IDF is starting to see an uptick in violent incidents, as tensions continue to rise with Israel plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Last week, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared that the PA is "absolved" of all security agreements and understandings between Israel and the PLO, in addition to agreements with the US, according to WAFA. Abbas also placed responsibility for the West Bank on Israel as an "occupying power."

Threats and statements similar to these have been repeated multiple times by Palestinian officials, including Abbas, in reference to annexation and the Trump administration's "Deal of the Century."

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.