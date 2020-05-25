The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Committee led by Netanyahu delays book of fmr. police chief Alsheich

The former police commissioner was responsible for gathering evidence that is currently being used in the ongoing corruption trial against Netanyahu.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 25, 2020 03:06
Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich speaks in Knesset (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Police Commissioner Roni Alsheich speaks in Knesset
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A committee headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Justice Minister and current Minister of Public Security Likud MK Amir Ohana has reportedly delayed the publication of a memoir by former Israel Police commissioner Roni Alsheich, who served in the position from 2015 to 2018, according to a KAN news report.
Alsheich's book focuses on his time as police commissioner, which has been sent to the Ministerial Committee on Publications for approval, including passing the censorship process. 
The former police commissioner was responsible for gathering evidence which is currently being used in the ongoing corruption trial against Netanyahu. The trial began early on Sunday. 
KAN reported that the committee has been delaying approval on the publication of Alsheich's book, with Netanyahu and Ohana both sitting as members. Both Alsheich, and representatives of the Prime Minister and Ohana have not yet commented. 
Current Justice Minister, Blue and White MK Avi Nissenkorn, said he was unfamiliar with the issue. 
 


