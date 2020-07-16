The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Communities around the world to 'Walk to Israel'

Walk to Israel is a global challenge to Jews around the world to walk 100 miles on foot over 30 days in steps measured by pedometers.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 16, 2020 18:04
Israeli flag is seen. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Israeli flag is seen.
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Thousands of Jewish students from around the world usually come to Israel over the summer on organized programs.
That will not be happening this summer due to the coronavirus, so the Olami global community of Jewish organizations found a way for the Jewish students to help Israel without leaving their neighborhoods.
Walk to Israel is a global challenge to Jews around the world to walk 100 miles on foot over 30 days in steps measured by pedometers while raising funds for more than 50 Jewish organizations around the world. Walkers have been asked to join teams fund-raising for the same cause who together will be walking the distance from their city to Israel.
“Walk to Israel will unite the Jewish community across continents and raise essential funds to ensure the next generation is inspired, educated, and committed to our Jewish future,” said Olami CEO Rabbi David Markowitz. “Wherever you are in the world, get involved and invite your family, friends and colleagues to follow your journey and support you on your way. We are walking together, for our future, to our home.”
Another goal of the effort is to get Jews in 24 countries around the world to exercise together while social distancing after gyms have been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enrollment has begun online for the walk, which will formally begin on August 2 with an online launching event called the “Worldwide Warm Up,” which will feature Israeli entertainer Lior Suchard and renowned runner Beatie Deutsch, who is training to represent Israel at the next Olympics. The launching will include a trivia tournament with a $5,000 prize for the winning team.
“Wherever you are in the world, sign up to the Walk to Israel challenge to get fit, have fun and raise vital funds for Jewish causes that matter,” Deutsch said. “I can’t wait to see you all at the Worldwide Warm Up and to cheer on every team as you start this amazing journey.”
Olami normally funds some 10,000 Jews who come to Israel from around the world on summer programs.
“The idea was if you can't come to Israel, to keep that crucial demographic involved and connected and at the same time raise funds for Jewish organizations that have been hit hard by coronavirus,” Olami spokesman Matthew Owen said. “At its heart, it’s a global pedometer challenge to get fit, have fun, show pride in their Jewish identity and raise funds for organizations hurt by COVID. It’s a way for the Diaspora to tell Israel we haven’t forgotten you even though we cannot come at this time.”


