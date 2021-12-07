The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Comptroller probing IDF preparation for stopping nuclear Iran

Englman is concerned about the possibility of Israel becoming the victim of cyberattacks.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 12:52

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 13:01
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman at Tuesday's Maariv Conference. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman at Tuesday's Maariv Conference.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman revealed at Tuesday's Maariv Conference that his office is probing the efforts of the defense establishment and intelligence agencies to prevent the nuclearization of Iran
Englman said that due to the sensitivity of the issue, some of the report would be classified.
"Part of Israel's resilience is that everyone is subject to oversight, and that includes the defense system, intelligence agencies, and the IDF," Englman said. 
Englman said he was concerned about the threat to Israel from cyber attacks. He said he was probing whether the Israel Tax Authority had suffered a cyber attack. 
"The Tax Authority has one of the most detailed databases on the citizens of Israel," Englman said. "It is a critical database for the functioning of the economy, so attacking it could cause serious damage."
STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman. (credit: Courtesy)STATE COMPTROLLER Matanyahu Englman. (credit: Courtesy)
On a related note, Englman said the Tax Authority owes NIS 3.6 billion to Israeli citizens. 
But key information from Englman's reports cannot be released without a vote in the Knesset State Control Committee. The committee, which is set to be headed by an MK from Likud, has not been formed yet, due to an ongoing dispute between the coalition and opposition in the Knesset. 
 


