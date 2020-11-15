Concerns about ‘chronic unemployment culture’ mount

Nearly a million Israelis were seeking work during the second COVID-19 imposed lockdown, the unemployment service reported on Sunday. The figures dipped to 940,000 by the end of October due to the lifting of some restrictions such as allowing small businesses such as hairdressers to reopen, as well as kindergartens. The report noted that in September, seven people were seeking work for each re-employed person. A month later the number dropped to 1.2 unemployed Israelis per each rehired person, leading the service to suggest that the economy is "learning how to bounce back from lockdowns faster." ultra-Orthodox) Jews, who made 74% of the total number of unemployed in October. The service believes this is an indication that the COVID-19 induced economic slump is now affecting formally strong groups in society. The report found that among Arab-Israelis, unemployment went down from the April figure of 24.3% to 19.2% in October. Israelis between the ages of 18-24 are badly hit by the current economic slump, the report warns. In September they were 20.7% of those seeking work and in October they were 21.9%. A similar increase was noted among those between the ages of 24-35 who were 29.2% of those seeking work in September and 30.7% in October. The data reveal that the younger group is having much less success with returning to work, with only 13.3% able to do so. This is because many worked in the service industry, which was badly hit in the crisis. Eilat is the city with the largest number of job seekers, the report warned, and that the beginning of winter calls on "providing an answer" to the many unemployed residents in the southern city, which usually makes much of its income from tourism. While haredi cities noted the largest drop in the number of job seekers due to educational institutions reopening and the return of teachers to work in that sector, Arab-Israeli cities saw the lowest numbers of people finding new jobs. The ultra-Orthodox community refuses to obey health instructions imposed on the general educational system, this despite being state funded.Worst hit are women, who are a majority (55.6%) among those seeking work, and non-haredi (
The unemployment service called to promote training programs which combine internship with practical field work to allow the young a path to regain a foothold in the job market. ECONOMY MINISTER Amir Peretz warned that "we're in the midst of setting a chronic culture of unemployment" and called to begin using the German Model. Due to the decision of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz to offer unemployment benefits until June of 2021, a negative incentive has been created. Israelis can allegedly fall back on state support and not need to take any job that comes along for more than half a year. Germany has flexible programs that allow employers to keep on hiring workers thanks to state support. The state covers some of the cost of keeping the worker employed until times get better. In Israel, employers need to fire workers, place them on unpaid leave or keep on hiring them at full pay. Head of the Unemployment Service Rami Garor acknowledged the benefits of a partial removal of the lockdown restrictions on the economy, but warned that "each unemployment wave increases the hardships among those unable to reenter the workforce." He argued that all those involved with helping Israelis find work must take steps to "aid the large numbers of those unemployed to return to work and reduce the negative impact of the lockdowns." Garor said that there are still open jobs in the market and that it is vital that the time spent outside the work force be used to gain new skills. Israel has a shortage of skilled construction workers, nurses and agriculture workers – which is why it permits migrant workers to come and fill the demand, even during COVID-19. Despite such sectors offering Israeli-born workers decent wages and various government programs offering training in them, few are willing to do such work. While there had been much talk about retraining Israelis to take the first steps in the "jobs of the future" such as big-data analysis or tele-medicine service providers, the government is yet to offer a comprehensive plan to create such growth engines.