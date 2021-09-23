Congressman files two-states act that restricts Israeli use of US arms

A bill that affirms a two-state resolution at the pre-1967 lines and restricts Israeli use of arms, was filed to Congress Thursday by Representative Andy Levin (D-Michigan).

"When I visited Israel and Palestine in 2019, I recognized hope for a two-state solution is alive amongst Israelis and Palestinians," tweeted Levin after submitting his bill known as the "Two-State Solution Act." It is one of a number of legislative drives by US politicians bent on using Congress to determine American policy with respect to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The Two-State Solution Act represents the change in US policy we need to move us closer to this future," said Levin.

The bill is not expected to pass the House and the Senate. It rescinds a number of significant policies from the former Trump administration, including its declaration that West Bank settlement activity is not inconsistent with international law.

According to a draft copy of the bill, seen by The Jerusalem Post, it would be American policy to view "the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, and Gaza, are occupied territories" and that territory would be "referred to as such consistently in official US policies, communications, and documents."

A PALESTINIAN protests outside Jerusalem. The international community and some Israelis and Palestinians are once again talking about the two-state solution. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Levin's two-state act also undoes US policy which allows products produced over the pre-1967 lines to be marked "made in Israel." Under the terms of his bill, such language would be forbidden and replaced with an origin marker, starting "made in West Bank" or "made in east Jerusalem."

The act prohibits US support to any Israeli projects located over the Green Line and bans Israeli use of its military aid in those regions. It specifically specified that such assistance can't be used to help Israel impose sovereignty in the West Bank prevent the execution of a two-state solution.

"The United States should ensure that military assistance provides to Israel does not facilitate unilateral actions by the Israeli Government that impede the achievement of a two-state solution, including through unilateral efforts to annex or exercise permanent control by Israel over any part of the occupied Palestinian territories," the sct started.

It further explained that US aid must "not be used in a manner that violates internationally recognized human rights."