Contractor leader to Litzman: Save industry from collapsing

The construction industry must be saved from collapsing from the delay in starting construction of many projects and rising housing prices, Roni Mizrahi, president of the Chamber of Contractors in Israel, told Housing Minister Ya’acov Litzman.
This comes following the announcement by the Population and Immigration Authority to all construction companies about canceling thousands of foreign construction workers permits that will expire on February 28, and that they must leave Israel no later than 30 days from the expiration of their residence permit in Israel.
“The severe shortage of thousands of foreign workers in the construction industry will, in the coming months, lead to an 8% increase in housing prices in Israel.” Roni Mizrahi said.
