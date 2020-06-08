Convicted Israeli Nati Hadad returns to Israel to complete sentence

Convicted Israeli citizen Nati Hadad arrived in Israel from Thailand on Monday to continue serving his sentence in his home country. Hadad flew from Bangkok on Sunday night with two officers of the Israel Prison Service and a paramedic. Before he was brought to the airport, Hadad was tested for coronavirus and tested negative.The operation presented logistical complexities due to keeping the prisoner isolated until his arrival in Israel, but the complex operation was carried out within 72 hours, in coordination between Israel's Foreign Ministry, the Israeli Embassy in Thailand, the Justice Ministry and the leadership of the Prison Service's Operations Department.After Hadad's arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport, he was transferred to an isolation wing for 14 days before being integrated in prison. Hadad was arrested and imprisoned in Thailand in July 2017 for operating an illegal medical clinic and sentenced in 2018 to four years imprisonment.He appealed to President Reuven Rivlin in early 2019 to be allowed to leave Thailand and serve the rest of his sentence in Israel, which was granted by the president and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked. Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this article.