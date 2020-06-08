The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Convicted Israeli Nati Hadad returns to Israel to complete sentence

Hadad was arrested and imprisoned in Thailand in July 2017 for operating an illegal medical clinic and sentenced in 2018 to four years imprisonment.

By ALEX WINSTON  
JUNE 8, 2020 08:20
Plane arrives at Ben-Gurion Airport carrying Nati Hadad, June 8, 2020 (photo credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)
Plane arrives at Ben-Gurion Airport carrying Nati Hadad, June 8, 2020
(photo credit: ISRAEL PRISON SERVICE)
Convicted Israeli citizen Nati Hadad arrived in Israel from Thailand on Monday to continue serving his sentence in his home country.
Hadad flew from Bangkok on Sunday night with two officers of the Israel Prison Service and a paramedic.
Before he was brought to the airport, Hadad was tested for coronavirus and tested negative.
The operation presented logistical complexities due to keeping the prisoner isolated until his arrival in Israel, but the complex operation was carried out within 72 hours, in coordination between Israel's Foreign Ministry, the Israeli Embassy in Thailand, the Justice Ministry and the leadership of the Prison Service's Operations Department.
After Hadad's arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport, he was transferred to an isolation wing for 14 days before being integrated in prison.
Hadad was arrested and imprisoned in Thailand in July 2017 for operating an illegal medical clinic and sentenced in 2018 to four years imprisonment.
He appealed to President Reuven Rivlin in early 2019 to be allowed to leave Thailand and serve the rest of his sentence in Israel, which was granted by the president and former justice minister Ayelet Shaked. 
Greer Fay Cashman contributed to this article.


Tags Israel Thailand Prison sentence
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We must prevent the murder of Israel's women from domestic violence By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman Iran prepares to confront Israel in Syria via Hezbollah - report By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by