Cornerstone laid for Geula Cohen's memorial 'cabin'

The cornerstone in Geula's Cabin, a project memorializing former deputy minister Geula Cohen, was laid on Thursday just over a year after her death.The memorial cabin, located in Gush Etzion, will include a visitor's center with displays on Cohen's life. It will also house a Zionist library, a screening room where documentaries on her life will be screened and a room that recreates the radio room from which Cohen made her famous Lehi radio addresses. The cornerstone laying ceremony was part of the "In Geula's Path" memorial project and was attended by Cohen's son, Minister-without-Portfolio Tzachi Hanegbi, President Reuven Rivlin and other politicians and local leaders. The event included a panel on Cohen and many speakers spoke about Cohen's connection to settlements and her activism and political support for settlements. Cohen came to fame when fighting for the Lehi (the Stern Group) and had her voice heard on the organization's secret radio station.She was arrested by British police during a broadcast and was sentenced to seven years in prison, but escaped and rejoined the resistance movement.In 2003, Cohen won the Israel Prize for her lifetime achievements and special contribution to society and the State of Israel.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });