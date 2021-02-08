Coronavirus: After inconclusive meeting, gov’t to reconvene on schools

Israeli schools are not going to reopen on Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Yoav Gallant decided Monday as the full government is set to reconvene later in the day to discuss the strategy to reopen the education system, after a turbulent meeting on Sunday night broke up without a conclusion.

As the coronavirus restrictions started to be lifted on Sunday after several weeks, all political forces agreed in principle that returning children to the classrooms should be considered a high priority in the exit strategy from the lockdown.

However, when it came to approving a concrete plan, the ministers have struggled not only over deep political divisions, but also over the narrow margins left by the severity of a disease that has recently begun to target children at a higher rate than it did before the highly infectious British variant took over in Israel.

Therefore, while an agreement on the first stage of the exit from the lockdown was reached in a long cabinet meeting on Thursday, a decision regarding the education system was postponed. On Saturday night, the cabinet ratified that schools would not open before Tuesday. Gallant now said that classes are not going to resume before Wednesday.

According to the outline presented by the Health Ministry, preschoolers, kindergarteners, students in first through fourth grades and those in 11th and 12th grades who live in yellow and green areas would go back to school according to pre-lockdown restrictions: wearing masks and in capsules for grades three and up.

However, the recommendation for orange and red areas – some 80% of the country – was different. These same students would return to school, but in smaller capsules beginning even in preschools, hence requiring them to learn in-person only every other day. In addition, they will be asked to study in the open air, meaning outside.

The plan was met by opposition from parents, teachers and local authority leaders alike.

“The outline to return kindergartens and preschools is silly, illogical and inapplicable,” a spokesperson for NA’AMAT- Movement of Working Women & Volunteers said. “They cannot reopen functioning in capsules or outdoor, it's just not possible. Those who conceived this plan do not understand a thing and a half about the needs of toddlers.”

Ahead of the meeting on Monday, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz announced that Blue and White ministers would require children in green and yellow areas to return to school, while as far as red and orange cities are concerned, pre-schools should reopen while criteria such as the morbidity rate and the vaccination rate should be used to determine what to do with grades 1-12.

Moreover, Blue and White asked to immediately activate the “green label,” and reopen commercial, cultural and touristic activities for those who qualify for it – people who are at least a week after having received their second coronavirus vaccine and those who recovered from COVID-19.

Some 4,560 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Sunday, with 8.8% of tests returning positive, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry.

While the number marks a decrease from the previous days, the data is only partially significant because the amount of tests administered on Sundays for the past few weeks has been consistently lower than that on other weekdays – around 50,000 compared to 80,000.

Of those infected, 1,121 were in serious condition and 316 were on ventilators. The death toll stood at 5,129.

On the vaccination front, some 3.5 million Israelis have received at least the first vaccine injection, and 2.1 million of them also the second. Some 120,000 shots were administered on Sunday, confirming that the campaign’s pace is slowing down compared to the 200,000 or more doses that were given out every day in the central weeks of January.