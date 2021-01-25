The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Airport closure needs to be extended, health official says

Ben-Gurion Airport to shut down at midnight

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 25, 2021 15:08
A general view shows an area of the departures terminal in Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel A general view shows an area of the departures terminal in Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2020Aviv, Israel March 8, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/RAMI AMICHAY)
A general view shows an area of the departures terminal in Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel A general view shows an area of the departures terminal in Ben Gurion International Airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 8, 2020Aviv, Israel March 8, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAMI AMICHAY)
As the government regulations that prevent Israeli citizens from leaving or entering the country through Ben-Gurion Airport until January 31 were approved by the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Monday, a senior health official already suggested that the closure will need to be extended.
Experts believe that the spread of highly infectious coronavirus variants represent a major factor in preventing a decline in the number of serious and ventilated patients. This consideration prompted the government to seal the skies in order to prevent further variants to enter the country. The measure will come into effect at midnight.
“We must make sure that no more variants come in,” Prof. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of Public Health Services said before the committee. “We are making every effort to prevent the spread of the South African variant, which might turn out to be even more severe than other strains.”
“We must buy enough time for the vaccination campaign to progress and allow Israeli residents to be vaccinated. Six days of airport closure will not suffice,” she added.
According to the outline approved by the government, no foreign planes will be allowed into the country except for cargo planes, firefighting planes and flights devoted to medical evacuation.
Moreover, the licenses of Israeli airlines have been temporarily suspended. No one will be allowed to leave the country except for receiving medical treatments, participating in legal proceedings or to attend the funeral of a relative. Other requests for humanitarian reasons will be examined and approved on an ad-hoc basis by the directors-general of the Health and Transportation ministries.


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's airport closure: Drastic but understandable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL
Emanuele Giaufret

The European Union has not banned kosher slaughter

 By EMANUELE GIAUFRET
Jeff Barak

For Netanyahu, the ultra-Orthodox have always come first

 By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El

How will America recover from the trauma of Donald Trump?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by