Coronavirus: As schools reopen, many choose to stay home

A mere 40% of Jerusalem students had returned to their classrooms one hour after schools across the country opened their gates for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday morning, according to Israel's Channel 13 News.The cabinet voted to recommence in-school learning for children in first to third grade and eleventh to twelfth grade, while a decision regarding fourth to tenth graders will be made later this month and kindergartens and preschools are scheduled to reopen next Sunday. However, several municipalities, including Tel Aviv-Yafo, have rejected the government’s decision to reopen schools on Sunday, which was only officially confirmed on Friday, explaining that they were not given enough time or practical guidelines for reopening the education system, and they believed that they would be unable to implement the move in a safe manner.As schools reopened, the Education Ministry announced that teachers over the age of 65, with preexisting conditions or with close family members with preexisting conditions do not have to return to work.Those same teachers would need a permission form signed by their family doctor. Their pay will be transferred at the expense of their sick days. In addition, teachers who have children whose schools are not reopening and must therein care for them will not be permitted to return to work, but will be put on unpaid leave.Eytan Halon, Tzvi Joffre, Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.