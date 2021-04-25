Coronavirus: Ash discusses aid to India and Lag Ba'Omer amid pandemic

Israel's Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said on Sunday that Israel was considering sending medical aid to India, "following the steep rise in morbidity rates in the country," Israeli media reported.He noted that Indian foreign workers and students traveling to Israel would enter quarantine in coronavirus hotels, while Israelis returning from abroad will quarantine at home. traveled to India in July last year to provide the country with new technology meant to help treat and diagnose patients more effectively. Now, a massive surge in morbidity rates in India has caused concern around the world. Earlier Sunday, the US expressed "deep concern" over the situation in India and announced that it will be deploying additional support to the Indian government and health care workers. Ash mentioned the situation in India during a press conference on Sunday, held in light of the low morbidity rates in Israel on the one hand and the growing fear of variants on the other. He provided guidelines for the near future that will ensure that morbidity rates continue to drop.The Health Ministry will be easing certain restrictions on gatherings in public events in the next few days, Ash noted. Nonetheless, he called on Israelis to avoid unnecessary gatherings during the upcoming holiday of Lag Ba'Omer.A senior Israeli delegation last
"If you travel - be careful. Wear masks," he said. "Be sure to air closed spaces and keep your distance from one another."
Addressing the pandemic on a broader level, Ash said that the pandemic is not over but noted that Israel is managing it correctly.
Last week, Israel's Environmental Protection and Health ministries released a joint statement urging Jews to find alternative ways of celebrating the upcoming holiday to minimize its medical and environmental impact.The issue was also addressed my the Tel Aviv Municipality, which on Sunday called on locals to celebrate the holiday without the deeply rooted tradition of lighting bonfires. The holiday, scheduled to take place this coming Thursday, will be held this year in parallel to Earth Week, as the municipality asks citizens not to make bonfires for safety and environmental reasons.
"The pandemic is not over but we are in a very good situation," he said. "First and foremost, thanks to the vaccines, alongside our daily conduct."He urged Israelis to avoid flying abroad, noting that an increase in morbidity rates among the vaccinated population was unlikely and that the major concern now is "imported morbidity" from a
On Saturday, only 38 Israelis were diagnosed with coronavirus - the lowest number of new infections since May 2020. Last week, Israel lifted the requirement of wearing masks in open spaces. Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.