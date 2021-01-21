The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus closures hitting the self-employed hardest - report

When a similar survey was conducted in June, around 80% of self-employed respondents were working, half of which were working only part-time.

By ZEV STUB  
JANUARY 21, 2021 14:01
Israelis are seen walking along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in the rain amid the coronavirus lockdown, on January 19, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking along the Jaffa Street light rail tracks in the rain amid the coronavirus lockdown, on January 19, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's self-employed workers have fared much worse than salaried employees during the coronavirus crisis, and the situation has continued to deteriorate since the summer, a new study by the Israel Democracy Institute found.
The report is based on data from 150 self-employed workers compiled during the second week of December, before the third lockdown, which began at the end of December and was followed by more stringent restrictions starting in the second week of January.
As of then, about 74% of the self-employed were working, with most (45%) reporting part-time work and just 24% working at pre-corona levels. In contrast, 87% of salaried employees said they were working at the time, with 68% working at the same level as before the crisis.
When a similar survey was conducted in June, around 80% of self-employed respondents were working, half of which were working only part-time.
About 75% of self-employed workers reported a decline in income in November, including 18% who said they had no income at all from their business. That was worse than in June, when 65% said they suffered a decline in income, with 13% receiving no income at all. The average reported decline in November income was 47%, compared to 44% for June.
"The results show that self-employed workers have much less financial security than salaried workers," said Daphna Aviram-Nitzan, Director of the Governance and the Economy at the Israel Democracy Institute. "While salaried workers have a degree of job stability, there is a need for Bituach Leumi to offer a greater economic safety net to help the self-employed get through crises like this."
A significant problem was that many small businesses were unable to open at all. The average self-employed business was closed for about seven months between March and December, with 30% closed for eight months and 26% closed for nine months, the report said.
"We intentionally conducted the survey during a time when there wasn't a lockdown, when it was "business as usual" under the pandemic routine," Aviram-Nitzan noted. "Obviously, things have been much worse at different points during the year."
Since the summer, the number of self-employed workers who were forced to close down their business has increased. In June, some 20% of self-employed respondents reported having had to stop working or close their business, equivalent to some 100,000 workers in total. In December, that number ballooned to 26%, reflecting a total of around 130,000 self-employed Israelis now out of work temporarily or permanently.
Regarding government aid, the report identified three kinds of assistance that had been offered to self-employed workers:
- Grants provided on the basis of the drop in personal income (safety net grants)—a bi-monthly payment of up to NIS 15,000 for two months. Of these, 48% of those surveyed applied, and 91% received the grant.
- Grants toward covering fixed expenses that self-employed workers were required to pay regardless of activity. Some 45% applied for these, and 78% of applications were approved.
- Full or partial exemption from municipal tax payments. Only 6% applied for these, with the majority accepted.
Total "safety net" grants to self-employed workers or controlling shareholders since the beginning of the pandemic averaged NIS 21,875, not including the general grants paid to all Israeli citizens. This reflected 36% of the average personal income from the worker’s business.
Most people who applied received their grants within 7.7 days, with a third getting the money on the same day. Just about 12% needed to hire a professional to help them complete the grant applications.
Some 50% of self-employed respondents said the process of getting grants was "simple" or "very simple", while 25% reported that it was "complicated" or "very complicated", and 25% gave a neutral response.
"We were happy to find that the system is working well," Aviram-Nitzan said. "Most people got their money quickly, without requiring any outside help to apply. That shows that the government learned the lessons from the earlier stages of the crisis."


Tags employment Coronavirus unemployment
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by