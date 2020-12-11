Coronavirus commissioner: Hospitals in east Jerusalem doing a good job

Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash visited hospitals in east Jerusalem on Friday and heard about the way they're managing the pandemic and treating their coronavirus patients, the Health Ministry reported.
Ash's visit was accompanied by Ben Tzvi Eliasi, Commanding Officer of the Control Center in east Jerusalem, a Home Front Command representative and Dr. Amin Kunbar from the Health Ministry.
Ash met with several hospital directors, who shared with him the required resources they will need in order to maintain the fight against the virus. He congratulated the medical teams operating in east Jerusalem for their dedication and hard work in light of the challenging situation in east Jerusalem.
"I visited two hospitals in east Jerusalem and I saw the hard work and their great dedication - a successful response to residents of east Jerusalem and the surrounding area - It's not an easy job, they face a great challenge, but manage to maintain high standards like the rest of the hospitals in the country," Ash said after his visit. In October, it was reported that various efforts including imposing strict lockdowns in Arab cities, banning weddings and opening testing facilities in Arab communities did the job, as the numbers of coronavirus cases among Arab Israelis decreased significantly, Ayam Saif, Coronavirus Project Coordinator for Israel’s Arab Sector, said at the time. However, he expressed fear that lifting the lockdown and allowing weddings would lead to yet another resurgence in new infections. And he was right. And while Ash's remarks indicate that additional efforts of limiting the spread of the virus throughout the Arab sector in Israel, including long term efforts like investing more resources in infrastructure and hospital facilities have seen some improvements, other recent reports indicate that there's still much to be done. Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry decided to start imposing mandatory coronavirus tests in border crossings for work permit holders entering Israel from the West Bank. The step is meant to limit the spread of the virus in the West Bank and in Israel as a whole, but also to tackle the issue surrounding fake coronavirus results, a phenomenon which has become increasingly popular among residents of east Jerusalem who travel to the West Bank in order to obtain the fake permits.