Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash visited the Arab town of Reineh in northern Israel on Saturday and stressed the importance of going to get vaccinated, while still maintaining social distance guidelines, a Health Ministry statement read."In the past few days there has been a spike in coronavirus morbidity rates in Reineh," Ash said after his visit. "I've seen the municipality step up in order to handle the situation and decrease the spread of the virus," he added. "The village is currently quarantined. The only thing that people can do now is to go and get tested in order to identify more patients - that's the only way of slowly returning to normal life." Ash also addressed the arrival of coronavirus vaccines and the beginning of Israel's nationwide vaccination campaign, expected to kick off later on Saturday in a broadcasted event that will see Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein receiving the vaccine. Ash noted that "vaccines are our hope of finally changing our reality and going back to the way things were," but he emphasized that "it depends on people actually going and getting vaccinated."Regarding speculations about the safety of the vaccines, Ash said that "the vaccines have been tested, they're safe, they don't cause those problems you hear about on social media." However, he also said that "even now, with the arrival of vaccines, we need to continue keeping the guidelines." He noted that "It'll take time for the vaccines to have an impact," and addressed a message to the local population: "go get vaccinated! ... but keep wearing masks, maintain social distancing and avoid gatherings, even during the holidays."