Coronavirus czars support 'COVID-free' zones through testing plan

The plan would create areas and complexes that will only be open to those who have undergone a coronavirus test within 72 hours of their visit.

The idea is based on the position of the Health Ministry that people who test negative for coronavirus cannot infect others within 72 hours of the test. This allows for complexes to be created where no one would be at risk of infecting others or being infected.

The green complexes could allow for a return to routine for tourism and events. They would need to follow the Purple Ribbon regulations for green cities as part of the Traffic Light plan.

The creation of the complexes will also encourage citizens to get tested more frequently, which will help the Health Ministry keep track of infection rates.

Gamzu and incoming coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash have expressed support for Bibas's plan and have announced that they will recommend its immediate implementation as a pilot in 10 localities throughout Israel. The pilot plan will be submitted to the cabinet for a decision.

UTJ MK Yaakov Asher, chairman of the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, also expressed support for the plan and agreed during a meeting of the committee on Tuesday to promote the plan and submit it to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for approval.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The plan has also received widespread support from local authorities, industry leaders and politicians.



"We must have a future!" exclaimed Bibas during the meeting. "The residents of the State of Israel must be guaranteed a different reality. Entire industries must be saved: tourism, events, sports. It is impossible to just sit and wait and threaten lockdowns - this is a matter of life and death.

Netanyahu appointed Bibas as the representative of local authorities at the coronavirus cabinet in October. "There is no doubt that our outline is a game changer," added Bibas in a press statement later on Tuesday. "Instead of living from lockdown to lockdown, the green complexes will return routine and sanity. In each city, the outline will allow for the continued opening of all areas of life while maintaining maximum health. This is a necessary step and I hope that the prime minister will accept our position."

"Risk management is an integral part of life alongside the epidemic," Asher said at the committee meeting. "We need to quote-unquote 'hug' the coronavirus and know how to live next to it. The committee gives its blessing to the outline. We must learn to live with the coronavirus. We will support any legislation and anything that will be required to promote the outline."