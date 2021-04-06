The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus damage on economy is four times worse than 2008 crisis

Had it not been for the economic safety net Israel deployed and the aid programs for Corona, the economic damage may have been even worse.

By ZEV STUB  
APRIL 6, 2021 16:50
money (photo credit: REUTERS)
money
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The damage from the coronavirus pandemic on the economy to date is about 5% of GDP, four times the damage from the sub-prime crisis of 2008, and similar to the fallout from the years following the dot-com crash of 2001-2003, the Bank of Israel said in its annual report presented Tuesday.
The main challenges facing Israel's economy now are taming the fiscal deficit and restoring unemployment to normal levels, Bank of Israel governor Prof. Amir Yaron said. GDP in 2020 fell by 2.5%, led by a 9.5% in private consumption. Unemployment averaged 15.7% over the course of the year.
While Israel may eventually need to raise taxes in order to reduce the debts it incurred during the coronavirus pandemic, tax rates are not expected to rise in 2021, Yaron said at a press conference upon presenting the central bank's annual report.
Yaron also said he expects inflation to rise "a bit above the target set by the government" as Israel emerges quickly from the pandemic. However, that trend is promising, not worrying, he noted, after inflation for 2020 was -0.7 percent. Talk of reducing VAT by 2-3 percentage points to increase consumption does not seem relevant now, but could be considered in the future, he added.
The Bank of Israel is in no hurry to raise the interest rate from its current record low of 0.1%. "We have patience," Yaron said. "We will leave the credit environment more comfortable, with an expectation to keep interest rates lower for longer." Monetary policy will continue to be expansive, while the central bank will continue to monitor the gap between Israeli and US bonds before deciding whether to continue its bond-purchasing program, Yaron said.
If Israel can't form a government in the very near future, "it will be very difficult to make the necessary structural changes to the economy," Yaron warned.
"Relative to other economies our situation is quite good, but we have to take control over the large debt, and return unemployment to reasonable proportions," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said upon receiving the report. "This is definitely encouraging, with many challenges and problems, but relative to other Western economies, our situation is quite good, but it must be made excellent."
"The report presented to us presents a first picture of the challenge we continue to face, its implications for Israeli society, and the way out of the current crisis," said President Reuven (Ruby) Rivlin. "It shows what we felt in our flesh - that the most severe and significant harm was actually among the weakest populations. This is a bleak picture of the reality in which we live and of the gaps in equality in Israeli society. But at the same time, it is a call to action, reminding us of our commitment to promoting a responsible and prudent economic policy for future generations."
"According to the Bank of Israel's assessment, had it not been for the economic safety net we deployed and the aid programs for Corona, the contraction in GDP would have increased by another 2% -2.5%," said Finance Minister Israel Katz. "This is the result of a responsible economic policy that I led that earns the State of Israel praise from all credit rating companies and the World Monetary Fund. Now we must continue to take the right actions to get the State of Israel out of the crisis and return the economy and the economy to a path of growth."
Meanwhile, the coronavirus crisis has caused a significant decline in the employment rate and participation of Arab men in the labor market, with a 21% decline in employment and 15% drop in labor participation among Arab men as of January 2021, according to a separate report published Tuesday by the Finance Ministry. This follows a 5% decline in employment from the beginning of 2018 to about 53.9% at the beginning of 2020. Much of this was due to the decline of about 25,000 Arabs working in the sector's two main employment industries, industry and construction, the report said.


Tags economy of israel economics Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a challenge for a divided Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Neville Teller

A non-starter with Iran - opinion

 By NEVILLE TELLER
Hillel Fuld

Hillel's Tech Corner: Tunefork: Ensuring you hear the sounds being made

 By HILLEL FULD

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by