Coronavirus: Government may impose lockdown for Purim

The government is considering imposing a lockdown for the upcoming festival of Purim, Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash told the Hebrew website Ynet Sunday, ahead of a cabinet meeting that is set to discuss the next steps in lifting the coronavirus restrictions.

Purim falls on Friday, February 26 – except in Jerusalem, where it falls on the following Sunday. Last year, Purim celebrations were considered responsible for a peak in infections both in Israel and in diaspora Jewish communities.

As the cabinet prepared to convene, Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein agreed to open cultural events, museums and libraries under the green passport plan starting on February 23.

"As I promised, after the prolonged closure the world of culture will be one of the first to open up under the green passport outline we formulated with the Health Ministry and on the assumption that infection rate data will allow it," said Tropper. "I demanded that a date would be set for the opening of the culture industry, in order to prepare it.”

The next phase of the exit strategy is also expected to include street shops, as well as a number of other arenas that could be available only to people who have been vaccinated or recovered from coronavirus.

Ash said that the hope is to reopen restaurants and cafés some two weeks later, around March 9.

The commissioner explained that during the cabinet meeting the ministers are expected to approve a biweekly update of the traffic light outline, under which cities and towns all over the country are allowed to open schools. Currently, the status of each locality is updated only once a week. The hope is to return more children to the classrooms faster.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

At the moment, only daycares and grades 1-4 in green, yellow and light orange areas are back learning in person, leaving some two million students at home. Grades 5-6 and 11-12 are also set to resume on February 23.

However, the meeting is anticipated to be stormy, with Blue and White Ministers ready to insist that some further restrictions are lifted before February 23.

Some 3.8 million Israelis have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Sunday morning. About 2.5 million of them have already been inoculated twice – full immunity is considered to kick in seven days after the second jab, when people are also expected to be granted the green passport.

Some 1,869 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Saturday, with 7.8% of about 25,000 tests returning positive, according to a Sunday morning update by the Health Ministry. The data however is not to be considered especially significant in light of the meager number of tests that are administered during Shabbat.

Of those infected, 1,008 were in serious condition and 284 were on ventilators. The death toll rose to 5,368.