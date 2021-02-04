The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Deaths near 5,000 as gov't prepares to meet

Almost 5,000 people have passed away from the virus in Israel.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 11:22
An eldery man is seen sitting alone with coffee and a newspaper at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An eldery man is seen sitting alone with coffee and a newspaper at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The government meeting set to discuss the next steps in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic was rescheduled for Thursday afternoon, after been postponed twice the previous day.
Israel is currently under a total lockdown, which is due to expire on Friday morning at 7 a.m.
Political forces sitting in the government have been clashing for days on what comes next, while the crisis’ death toll nears 5,000.
Some 7,385 new cases of the virus were diagnosed on Wednesday,. Out of over 85,000 tests which about 8.9% returned a positive result. Both figures mark a decrease from the previous day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,947 had passed away from the virus, 59 of whom in the previous 24 hours.
There are 76,896 active cases in the country. Some 1,768 patients are hospitalized, and 1,103 patients are in serious condition, 315 of whom are intubated.
As of Thursday morning, all Israelis over the age of 16 are eligible for a vaccine. So far 3,298,233 individuals have received the first dose, while 1,906,942 have received the second dose.
While the infection rate remains high, the authorities are ready to start open up the country, aware of the pandemic toll also in the social and financial perspectives.
Two outlines are expected to be proposed during the cabinet meeting.
The Health Ministry, backed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said it will push the government to keep the country in its current lockdown until Sunday morning. Then, health officials are expected to present a staged plan that differentiates between what will open in red and orange cities versus yellow and green ones.
According to the ministry’s plan, preschoolers, kindergarteners, first through fourth graders and 11th and 12th graders would return to school on Sunday in yellow and green cities.
In those areas, takeaway would be allowed from restaurants and cafés, and one-on-one services would be allowed to resume – although it is not clear that even this much will happen.
“Opening schools for little children in yellow and green cities – will this happen on Monday? I do not believe so,” Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch said in a TV interview on Wednesday.
The ministry is reportedly debating how to handle schools in orange and red cities. One idea was to roll out the testing pilot program it successfully tested in a number of high schools earlier this year in these areas. This would mean testing students and teachers several times per week to keep infection out of the classrooms.
However, it is more likely that these schools would simply remain closed, leaving 60% of students at home and learning via Zoom – if at all.
The cities that are yellow and green are not many, and they are not large, according to the dashboard provided by the ministry. On the flip side, some of the country’s largest cities are red and orange, like Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
In any scenario, gatherings will be limited to 10 people outside and five people inside, as they are now.
Blue and White ministers oppose several aspects of the ministry’s plan and said they plan to push to open on Friday.
According to the party’s plan, the 1,000-m. limit will be lifted Friday morning, and one-on-one services and takeaway would resume. Some bed-and-breakfasts would also already open up.
Then, on Sunday, businesses that are not open to the public would resume, as well as professional sports. Nature reserves and national parks would also be open to the public once again.
In the Blue and White plan, early childhood education would resume on Sunday in full.
The government is also expected to discuss the closure of the borders and the skies, which are due to expire on Sunday.
At the moment, Israelis cannot enter or leave the countries expect for very specific urgent circumstances and with a personal authorization from a newly formed governmental committee.
Netanyahu himself announced Thursday he would postpone his planned trip to the United Arab Emirates in light of the closure of the skies.
A petition to allow Israelis stranded abroad to return home regardless of their circumstances was filed to the High Court of Justice on Wednesday.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Mass gatherings are dangerous, unconscionable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Abraham Accords the turning point for Arabic Holocaust education - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Amid political riots, we need to learn from other points of view - opinion

 By GIL TROY
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Immigrants must have representatives in the Knesset - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by