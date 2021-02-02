The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Gov’t to introduce bill to keep airport closed - report

Some 8,261 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Monday, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 11:41
The departure hall at the almost empty Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on January 25, 2021. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The departure hall at the almost empty Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on January 25, 2021.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
The government intends to introduce a bill to the Knesset that would allow the authorities to keep Ben-Gurion Airport closed for long periods of time, Kan news reported on Tuesday.
Ben-Gurion has been closed since January 25 as a measure to prevent people infected with new coronavirus variants from entering the country. The restriction is currently due to expire on February 7. According to Kan, senior government officials said that the bill will give the cabinet the power to shut down the airport also in the future if needed.
Some 8,261 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported on Monday, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry. The figure represents the highest number in a week, raising concern among health officials that the infections might be on the rise again, after the reproduction rate, or R rate, which measures the ability of the disease to spread is also increasing. It currently stands at 0,97. When the R rate equals 1, each patients on average infects another person. It currently stands at 0,97. When the R rate equals 1, each patient on average infects another person.
Some 9.2% of tests on Monday returned positive. As of Tuesday morning, of those infected, 1,094 were in serious condition and 316 were on ventilators, while the death toll rose to 4,816. Some 3,100,000 million Israelis had received the coronavirus vaccine with 117,000 inoculated on Monday. In total, 1,790,000 Israelis have received both doses of the vaccine.
In light of the severity of the situation, Deputy Health Minister Yoav Kisch told Israeli website Ynet that it would be a mistake to lift the current lockdown on Friday morning – when it is currently due to expire – or even on Sunday, according to the original request of the Health Ministry.
Asked if there is a chance that the education system will open again on Sunday, he responded that “there are some good days until Sunday, if I had to decide if to open tomorrow I would not be in favor. If in a few more days we start to see a decline in critical patients and it looks like the vaccines are effective, it would be possible to consider ending the lockdown."
In light of the uncertainties regarding the behavior of the variants, the effectiveness of the vaccine against them and the ability of those vaccinated to still spread the virus, authorities are also considering canceling the exemption from quarantine for those returning from abroad who are already considered immunized – meaning that at least a week has passed since they received their second shot.
“We see cases of people who returned from abroad and became infected after being vaccinated,” Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, head of the Health Ministry’s Public Health Services, said Monday during a meeting of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee. “So we are reevaluating the whole matter.”
On Tuesday, some rescue flights for Israelis stranded abroad are set to take place, after the establishment of a committee to approve applications for arrival into Israel while the borders are closed headed by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.
Israir announced that following the authorization of the committee, the airline would operate a flight from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt and one from Frankfurt to Tel Aviv on Tuesday. Such flights were originally scheduled for Sunday and then postponed pending instructions from the authorities.
Israir’s website currently sells tickets for additional flights to Frankfurt on Wednesday and Thursday.
In order to fly however, passengers are required to be granted a special permission from the committee, as well as to present a negative COVID-19 test performed not earlier than 72 hours before the flight. The criteria established by the committee to be eligible for a permission include receiving essential medical treatment, attending the funeral of a first degree family member or a medical emergency involving a first degree family member and carrying out essential work on behalf of the State of Israel, returning from a government’s sponsored mission.
The committee could also consider additional humanitarian cases related to the first three conditions based on their urgency and necessity.

Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's ties with Kosovo: What new opportunities await?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by