Coronavirus grant for new immigrants approved by Immigration Ministry

Thousands of families newly immigrated to Israel within the last year, ineligible for aid from the National Insurance, will be eligible for the grant.

By CELIA JEAN  
JUNE 9, 2020 09:22
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata welcome 119 Ethiopian immigrants to Israel. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata welcome 119 Ethiopian immigrants to Israel.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
A new coronavirus grant for new immigrants was approved on Tuesday by Immigration and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata. 
Thousands of families who immigrated to Israel within the last year, ineligible for aid from the National Insurance Institute, will be eligible for the NIS 500 grant. 
"Unfortunately new immigrants are among the first population to be affected by the economic damage brought on by the coronavirus crisis," Tamano-Shata said in a statement.
Since taking up the position of Immigration and Absorption Minister, Tamano-Shata has worked tirelessly to correct the dire coronavirus-led financial situation of new immigrants who were ineligible to receive the financial aid packets given to other citizens during the pandemic. The new grant is a result of her efforts
"In comparison with the rest of the general population, figures indicate higher unemployment rates among new immigrants, adding to a range of pre-existing barriers and difficulties that new immigrants already face," she said. 
Tamano-Shata intends to continue to work in the favor of new immigrants.
"Without a doubt, any assistance for them is important, and so I plan to continue to work for the welfare of immigrants from all walks of life, both in protecting their health and improving their situation," she added. 
In addition to the financial grant intended for new immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic, Tamano Shata has made other efforts to help out the overlooked demographic of the population. 
With regard to new immigrants Tamano-Shata recently turned to Public Security Minister Amir Ohana and Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn requesting to make urgent adjustments to the law preventing visitors and lawyers from prisons and detention places during the coronavirus pandemic. 
The draft law allows for prisoners and detainees to be able to consult with lawyers by way of technological means, in cases where it is necessary to prevent the spread and exposure to the virus in prison facilities. However, according to Tamano-Shata, the law does not take into consideration immigrants who do not speak Hebrew. 
She stated that in order to preserve the basic rights of the immigrants, consultations should be fully translated into the language of the immigrant. 
The law is expected to be fully approved by the government in the near future. 


