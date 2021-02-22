The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Haredi, Arab cities had high unemployment during lockdown

The resort city of Eilat suffered from the highest unemployment rates in Israel during the third lockdown.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 10:22
Jerusalem's Mamilla mall is seen nearly empty amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Jerusalem's Mamilla mall is seen nearly empty amid Israel's third coronavirus lockdown, on January 4, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Haredi and Arab cities, or cities with higher haredi or Arab populations, made up 12 out of 15 of the cities with the highest unemployment rates in Israel in January amid the country's third coronavirus lockdown, according to the Israeli Employment Service (IES).
Haredi cities suffered the sharpest increases in unemployment rates in January, with four haredi cities (Beitar Illit, Elad, Modi'in Illit and Bnei Brak) reporting a more than 4% rise in unemployment rates compared to December.
"With the opening of trade, hotels and the education system, the rate of job seekers in them will fall significantly in the coming weeks," said IES Director-General Rami Garor. "This is how we saw the impact of the green islands policy on the economy of Eilat, and this is how we saw the impact of the opening of trade and tourism industries in previous months on the economies of these cities."
The resort city of Eilat suffered from the highest unemployment rates in Israel during the third lockdown, with 40.4% of the workforce in the city unemployed. Tiberias, another tourist city, placed at fifth place with 27.8% of the workforce unemployed.
Beitar Illit placed second place on the list, with 30.9% of the city's workforce unemployed in January, followed by Umm al-Fahm with 29.8% unemployed and Nazareth with 29.6% unemployed.
The high rates of unemployment in Arab cities, Tiberias and Eilat that were noticed already in December were largely caused by the closure of tourism, commerce and services industries in late December, according to Dr. Gal Zohar, director of the research and policy department at the IES.
The spike in unemployment in haredi cities came amid additional restrictions that were imposed in January, mainly restrictions on the education system which affected many residents of haredi cities, either due to their being part of teaching staff or due to their needing to go on unpaid leave to take care of their children.


Tags Eilat Haredi arab sector unemployment rate israel Arab Israeli Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel coronavirus lockdown unemployment
