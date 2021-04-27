The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus: Health Ministry recommends postponing tourism pilot to June

The ministry is also seeking to restrict travel to India and other high-risk countries.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 27, 2021 12:59
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Health Ministry is going to recommend that the government postpone the pilot allowing vaccinated tourists traveling in groups to enter Israel to the end of June, the ministry announced Tuesday. Health authorities are also seeking to restrict travel from high-risk countries, which currently include India, South Africa, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Turkey, Brazil and Mexico.
The ministry is set to bring its recommendation before the government for approval later today.
According to the new measures, all nations will be classified in two groups.
The current regulations will continue to apply for Level-1 countries, while for high-morbidity Level 2 countries a new set of rules is set to be introduced.
Israelis will not be allowed to travel to those destinations except for very limited circumstances. In addition, all those who have visited them in the previous 14 days will be required to enter quarantine even if they are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus. Foreigners from these countries who enter Israel will need to isolate in a state-run facility.
The list of Level 2 countries, which currently include all nations for which Israel issued a travel warning last week, will be updated every two weeks based on criteria which include the presence of variants of concern – such as the Indian one – and numbers of people traveling to Israel from those nations. The procedure will be similar to the one used to classify red and green countries before traveling was completely banned in January.
The ministry is also going to recommend that Israel postpone by a month the inbound tourism project which is set to begin on May 23.
According to the outline presented by the Health and Tourism Ministries at the beginning of the month, vaccinated tourists are going to present a negative PCR test before boarding the flight and undergo another PCR test, as well as a serological test to prove the presence of antibodies upon arrival. In the first phase, only tourists traveling in groups are going to be allowed in.


