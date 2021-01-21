The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus in Israel: Some foreign yeshiva students getting vaccines

According to the Health Ministry, only Israeli citizens can get the vaccine.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 21, 2021 20:18
STUDENTS STUDY in separation compartments at the Kamenitz Yeshiva in Jerusalem in September to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
STUDENTS STUDY in separation compartments at the Kamenitz Yeshiva in Jerusalem in September to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Some foreign yeshiva students studying in Israel have been able to obtain COVID-19 vaccines, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
There are some 12,000 yeshiva and seminary students from the Diaspora who were given permission to enter the country for the new academic year in August 2020.
There have been severe outbreaks of COVID-19 in some yeshivas and seminaries, both in the ultra-Orthodox and religious-Zionist sectors, despite the use of capsule systems designed to stop the rapid spread of the disease among the student population.
In some institutions, students are encouraged to sign up and pay for membership in a Health Maintenance Organization entitling them to health services in the country.
Although currently the minimum age to receive a vaccination is 35, some foreign yeshiva students who are signed up to an HMO have queued up at vaccination centers at the end of the day to receive left over vaccine doses.
Because the Pfizer vaccine in use in Israel must be stored at extremely cold temperatures and must be used within a short period of time after being removed from storage, HMO vaccination centers give left over vaccine doses at the end of the day to those who have waited to receive one.
There is no age restriction for the use of these leftover vaccines.
The Post understands that some foreign students at the renowned Ponovizeh Yeshiva in Bnei Brak have obtained vaccines in this manner.
Students at a religious-Zionist yeshiva in Jerusalem are also thought to have received vaccines by queuing up, although the Post was unable to confirm this by time of press.
Despite these reports, the Health Ministry said that only Israeli citizens are currently able to get the COVID-19 vaccines.


Tags Vaccinations yeshiva students Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The police have not created a deterrence for coronavirus violators

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ofra Bengio

Great expectations: The Kurds of Iraq and President Biden - opinion

 By OFRA BENGIO
Nadav Tamir

New antisemitism hates Jews, loves Israel - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Emily Schrader

A cry for change – Shira Iskov

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Kenneth Bandler

How can rising online antisemitism be stopped? - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by