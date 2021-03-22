The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Israelis arrive from Czech Republic to get vaccinated

The Israelis were allowed to get vaccinated and return to Prague without requiring passport control or quarantine in Israel.

By MOSHE COHEN/MAARIV  
MARCH 22, 2021 10:59
A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 "There was great excitement. We already thought we would not be able to get vaccinated," said a young Israeli woman who was on the "vaccinated flight" from the Czech Republic, which landed on Sunday afternoon at Ben-Gurion Airport for a few hours, to allow passengers to get vaccinated and then returned to the airport in Prague. About 100 Israelis, most of them medical students, were on the special flight, which was almost canceled. The students paid about 420 euros for two round-trip flights between Prague and Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday and in three weeks for the second vaccination.
At the end of the week, the flight was about to be canceled, after the Israel Airports Authority announced that due to the High Court's decision to open the skies, it would not be possible to vaccinate in the terminal itself and the complex would be located in the parking lot. This would have meant that the students would be forced to undergo passport control and to enter to ten days of quarantine. "We could not agree to quarantine, because it would have prevented us from continuing the course of studies," explained one of them.
Following a request from Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, and other sources, it was decided on Saturday night that a logistical operation would allow young Israelis to enter the vaccination complex and immediately after receiving the vaccine to return without the need for a passport control procedure to the terminal and the plane waiting for them. "The flight left Prague about an hour and a half late. We were told that there was still no permit to park the plane, but in the end everything worked out and the flight was very exciting," a young woman told Maariv. It should be noted that most of the passengers came to get vaccinated, but there were also passengers who came to visit the country and they were required to enter quarantine.
"We were received very nicely at Ben-Gurion Airport. I'm looking forward to receiving the second vaccine already, because the infection rate situation in the Czech Republic is not good and the atmosphere is not pleasant," said another excited young woman, who also could not meet her family. "The main thing was that I received the vaccine," she said. The mother added, "We eagerly awaited the arrival of the girl. It was important to us that she receive the vaccine and I am happy that in the end the operation was successful."


Tags czech republic Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover is the time to ramp up the economy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

Electronic bracelet use needs to be done with data restrictions - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
Vivian Bercovici

Does Israel have an Anglo vote to be courted in the election?

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Baruch Stein

Netanyahu may lose control after elections just like Trump did -opinion

 By BARUCH STEIN

Most Read

1

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
2

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
3

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by