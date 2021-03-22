Coronavirus: Israelis arrive from Czech Republic to get vaccinated

At the end of the week, the flight was about to be canceled, after the Israel Airports Authority announced that due to the High Court's decision to open the skies, it would not be possible to vaccinate in the terminal itself and the complex would be located in the parking lot. This would have meant that the students would be forced to undergo passport control and to enter to ten days of quarantine. "We could not agree to quarantine, because it would have prevented us from continuing the course of studies," explained one of them.

Following a request from Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, and other sources, it was decided on Saturday night that a logistical operation would allow young Israelis to enter the vaccination complex and immediately after receiving the vaccine to return without the need for a passport control procedure to the terminal and the plane waiting for them. "The flight left Prague about an hour and a half late. We were told that there was still no permit to park the plane, but in the end everything worked out and the flight was very exciting," a young woman told Maariv. It should be noted that most of the passengers came to get vaccinated, but there were also passengers who came to visit the country and they were required to enter quarantine.

"We were received very nicely at Ben-Gurion Airport. I'm looking forward to receiving the second vaccine already, because the infection rate situation in the Czech Republic is not good and the atmosphere is not pleasant," said another excited young woman, who also could not meet her family. "The main thing was that I received the vaccine," she said. The mother added, "We eagerly awaited the arrival of the girl. It was important to us that she receive the vaccine and I am happy that in the end the operation was successful."

