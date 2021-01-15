Coronavirus vaccine now available to Israelis 45 and older

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Doctors are determining whether to deliver the baby.A report by the Hebrew University published on Thursday, showed that there would likely be more infection, including serious cases, for the next week and then the numbers should start to dissipate. The "R" reproduction rate is on the decline.Health officials worry that the British, South African and now the Brazilian mutations, which spread the virus faster than the original strand, could cause a fast increase in cases if the economy opens up too fast after the current lockdown.In order to help maintain the spread of the virus, Israel Police stepped up enforcement over the weekend, adding new checkpoints on intercity roads and increasing officers throughout cities and towns.On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet are expected to meet to begin making decisions about an exit strategy.