Coronavirus vaccine now available to Israelis 45 and older

Israelis as young as 45 will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine beginning next week, as part of Israel's vaccination campaign. Eligible Israelis can contact their health funds to schedule an appointment. Israel's two millionth vaccine was administered Thursday evening and over 196,707 Israelis have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday morning, the Health Ministry reported.But while the vaccination campaign is moving forward in full-force, the number of new cases is continuing to climb.There were more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Friday for the fourth day in a row, the ministry showed.The Health Ministry also announced they conducted 123,111 tests - around 7.7% of tests returned a positive result. Some 1,141 of current patients are in serious condition, with 291 intubated. The death toll is 3892. Among the sick is a 30-year-old woman who is 31-weeks pregnant with her fifth child. She was rushed from her Jerusalem home to Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikvah early Friday after her condition took a turn for the worse. She was ultimately intubated and is considered in critical and unstable condition.
Doctors are determining whether to deliver the baby.A report by the Hebrew University published on Thursday, showed that there would likely be more infection, including serious cases, for the next week and then the numbers should start to dissipate. The "R" reproduction rate is on the decline.Health officials worry that the British, South African and now the Brazilian mutations, which spread the virus faster than the original strand, could cause a fast increase in cases if the economy opens up too fast after the current lockdown.In order to help maintain the spread of the virus, Israel Police stepped up enforcement over the weekend, adding new checkpoints on intercity roads and increasing officers throughout cities and towns. On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the cabinet are expected to meet to begin making decisions about an exit strategy.There are 1,594 IDF soldiers and civilian employees infected with the coronavirus as of Friday. Some 12,196 soldiers and employees are in quarantine as of Thursday. On the other hands, 31,110 IDF soldiers and civilian employees have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.