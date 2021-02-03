Coronavirus: Israel's vaccine campaign opens to all as pace slows

All Israelis older than 16 are going to be eligible for a vaccine starting Thursday, the Health Ministry announced on Wednesday, as the number of daily shots administered in the country appeared to be dwindling.The effectiveness of the nation’s coronavirus vaccination campaign has amazed the world. About five million inoculations have been administered in the past month and a half, with some 3,236,259 individuals who had already been vaccinated as of Wednesday morning, 1,855,071 of whom with both shots. In the last fortnight of January, some 200,000 vaccines were given every day.However, only around 100,000 shots were administered on Tuesday, 115,000 on Monday and 130,000 on Sunday.Some health funds explained to The Jerusalem Post that the demand is still high, but they have not receive enough doses from the Health Ministry, others pointed out that the campaign seems to be loosing momentum, and fewer people are setting appointments to get inoculated.When the country reopens, cities will be labeled red, orange, yellow or green, not solely based on their rates of infection, but also according to how many people have been vaccinated, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said during a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening.The more people who are vaccinated, the more the economy can resume, he added.
To help achieve this goal, Netanyahu said Israel would aim to vaccinate 90% of citizens over the age of 50 against coronavirus within the next two weeks.Currently, 77% of people over 50 have been inoculated, leaving more than 400,000 people in that age group still at risk of contracting the virus. While the vaccination campaign is now going to include all adult population, the Health Ministry instructed the health funds to keep focusing of people over 50.