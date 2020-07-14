Coronavirus keeps Israeli Jews from New Year pilgrimage to Ukraine

Every Jewish New Year, tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, who revived the Hasidic movement and died in 1810.

This year, Jewish New Year celebrations run from September 18-20.

"The common opinion is that the arrival of tens of thousands of Hasidic pilgrims to Uman to conduct the celebration in the traditional format is impossible," mayor Oleksander Tsebriy said on Facebook.