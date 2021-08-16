The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus Purple Ribbon and Green Pass regulations to be back in effect

PCR tests, which were once freely available for all citizens, will now only be government funded for 3-12 year old children, while over 12’s will need to pay to take the test.

By HADAS LABRISCH  
AUGUST 16, 2021 02:09
Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Starting Sunday, August 22, the Purple Ribbon and Green Pass restrictions will be put into effect across Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.
The decision was reached last Wednesday at a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet after a surge of rising COVID cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated Israelis. Additional criteria regarding wedding halls and garden event venues were included on Sunday.
While the restrictions were supposed to be implemented on Wednesday, August 18th, the Health Ministry decided to postpone the regulations until Sunday, saying that they wish to give the public time to prepare and adjust to the restrictions.
The Purple Ribbon guidelines affect the following:
• Shopping malls, commercial centers, shops and service provides are allowed to contain only as many people as permit one person per 7 square meters, and must carry a sign explaining the restrictions.
• Sport and culture events, galleries and conventions, hotels, gyms and studios, prayer halls, as well as festivals, weddings, celebration events and restaurants are all subject to the Green Pass. The same goes for libraries, museums, universities and colleges.
• The Green Pass can be presented through the “Traffic Light” app, to prove the visitor has either been vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus, or has a valid negative COVID test.
The restrictions are similar to the ones imposed in the previous coronavirus waves, but with a few key changes. Firstly, PCR tests, which were once freely available for all citizens, will now only be government funded for 3-12 year old children, while over 12’s will need to pay to take the test.
Coronavirus PCR tests being performed at Sonol gas stations. (credit: Courtesy)Coronavirus PCR tests being performed at Sonol gas stations. (credit: Courtesy)
Furthermore, rapid antigen testing is now available in Israel, but is only valid for 24 hours. PCR tests are valid for 72 hours.
The celebration halls sector suffered a significant blow in the first surges of COVID seen in Israel. While the Health Ministry decided to impose restrictions there as well, weddings and celebrations will be limited to 400 guests indoors and 500 outdoors, a number significantly greater than the numbers seen in the past with similar figures of daily COVID cases.
A BRIDE and groom during their scaled-down wedding ceremony last year. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)A BRIDE and groom during their scaled-down wedding ceremony last year. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Nonetheless, “the Health Ministry recommends avoiding gatherings at this time, even without specific guidelines,” the statement concluded.
Sunday saw over 500 serious cases of COVID registered in Israel,
and over 4,000 new cases overall. Some 5.4% of the tests returned positive, the highest rate since March.


