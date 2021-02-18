Coronavirus: There won’t be obligation to get vaccine - Health Minister

Israel might soon start vaccinating people who have recovered from the virus, health officials said Thursday during a press conference unveiling the green passport program, as the country prepares to reopen most of the economy and several sectors on Sunday and the number of cases continues to decrease.

“There is not and there won’t be an obligation to get vaccinated in Israel, nor there will be sanctions against those who have not vaccinated,” Health Ministry Yuli Edelstein said.

The minister however, added that they have been working on requiring those who work with the public to either get vaccinated or undergo a test every two days.

The green passport is granted to those who are a week past the second coronavirus vaccination or to those who have recovered from the virus – about 740,000 people – who at the moment are not eligible for the vaccine.

Starting from Sunday morning, several venues, including cultural and sports events, gyms, swimming pools and hotels, will resume activities but the access is going to be restricted to green passport holders.

Israelis will be able to do so either through the app Ramzor (Traffic Light) by the ministry, the ministry’s website or a call center.

In order to access movie theaters, performances and more, individuals will need to show the specific certificate provided by the app, as well as an ID.

For those who choose to print the certificate, the document will feature a QR code, which venues’ managers will be able to scan using the same Ramzor app – to verify its authenticity.

Edelstein asked the public to be patient in case they encounter some malfunctions of the system to access the passport at the beginning. He also emphasized that those who try to forge it will face criminal charges and might receive a jail sentence.

"If we continue to maintain a high rate of immunization and observe the guidelines, we will not need a fourth lockdown," the minister said.

During the press conference, health officials also addressed the issue of reopening of the skies. Starting from Sunday, some 2,000 passengers will be able to enter the country every day, up from about 600 now.

“We cannot fully reopen the skies until we find a solution to make very that people who return keep quarantine regulations,” Health Ministry Chief of Public Health Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis said.

Alroy-Preis also said that the issue on whether to start vaccinating recovered people will be discussed today by health officials and experts, and a decision is expected soon.

Some 4,076 new cases of the coronavirus were registered in Israel on Wednesday, with a 6.6% positivity rate. The number of new cases has been in steady decline for days.

Also serious patients dropped to 928 on Thursday - down from 975 on the previous day. The figure is not far from the 900 serious patients that the Health Ministry had suggested as one of the conditions to begin the second phase to lifting restrictions when it unveiled the plan to gradually exit from the lockdown, at the beginning of February.

Of those seriously ill, 351 are in critical condition, and 296 are intubated.

Over 4.1 million Israelis have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 2.7 million have received their second.

The death toll stands at 5,486.