Coronavirus: Unvaccinated teachers to be tested every 2 days

The Health Ministry is studying legislation that would require unvaccinated teachers and workers who receive the public to take a coronavirus test every two days, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Monday as the coronavirus cabinet prepared to meet for the second day in a row to discuss the timeline and modalities to lift restrictions on Israel.

“A teacher who does not get vaccinated neglects the wellbeing of the students and his most important role - to protect the children,” Edelstein pointed out. “Precisely because of this, the Health Ministry is currently preparing a memorandum of law that will make it possible to charge those who work in places which receive the public who have not been vaccinated to undergo a corona test every two days.”

In recent days, Edelstein also expressed support for the idea of forcing teachers and other public workers to get inoculated.

Almost four million people have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday morning, and 2.5 million have received both doses, while 2.2 million are at least one week after the second shot, when full immunity is considered to kick in and people become eligible for the “green passport” program.

The implementation of the green passport program is among the main issues the government is expected to discuss on Monday.

At the moment, the only benefit for those who are considered immunized is the exemption from quarantine if they come in contact with an identified patient – or if they come back from abroad , provided they also take two negative tests. However, the authorities are working on a system allowing those who are fully vaccinated access to several venues – including cultural and sports events, restaurants, gyms and malls – which will be precluded to those who aren’t.

According to the plan presented by the Health Ministry and supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the outline will be rolled out in two phases, starting on February 23. Blue and White Party ministers, however, are insisting that at least some of the restrictions are lifted already this week.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Some 3,446 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Sunday, with 7.6% of some 47,000 tests performed returning positive, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry.

The number of coronavirus active cases dropped to less than 55,000, down from some 70,000 only a few days ago.

Of those infected, 990 were in serious condition, with 284 on ventilators, also confirming a slow but steady decline. The death toll rose overnight to 5,403.