The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Unvaccinated teachers to be tested every 2 days

“A teacher who does not get vaccinated neglects the wellbeing of the students and his most important role - to protect the children."

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 15, 2021 11:50
Schools reopen after third national coronavirus lockdown, Feb. 11, 2020 (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
Schools reopen after third national coronavirus lockdown, Feb. 11, 2020
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/ MAARIV)
The Health Ministry is studying legislation that would require unvaccinated teachers and workers who receive the public to take a coronavirus test every two days, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Monday as the coronavirus cabinet prepared to meet for the second day in a row to discuss the timeline and modalities to lift restrictions on Israel.
“A teacher who does not get vaccinated neglects the wellbeing of the students and his most important role - to protect the children,” Edelstein pointed out. “Precisely because of this, the Health Ministry is currently preparing a memorandum of law that will make it possible to charge those who work in places which receive the public who have not been vaccinated to undergo a corona test every two days.”
In recent days, Edelstein also expressed support for the idea of forcing teachers and other public workers to get inoculated.
Almost four million people have received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday morning, and 2.5 million have received both doses, while 2.2 million are at least one week after the second shot, when full immunity is considered to kick in and people become eligible for the “green passport” program.
The implementation of the green passport program is among the main issues the government is expected to discuss on Monday.
At the moment, the only benefit for those who are considered immunized is the exemption from quarantine if they come in contact with an identified patient – or if they come back from abroad, provided they also take two negative tests. However, the authorities are working on a system allowing those who are fully vaccinated access to several venues – including cultural and sports events, restaurants, gyms and malls – which will be precluded to those who aren’t.
According to the plan presented by the Health Ministry and supported by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the outline will be rolled out in two phases, starting on February 23. Blue and White Party ministers, however, are insisting that at least some of the restrictions are lifted already this week.
Some 3,446 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Sunday, with 7.6% of some 47,000 tests performed returning positive, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry.
The number of coronavirus active cases dropped to less than 55,000, down from some 70,000 only a few days ago.
Of those infected, 990 were in serious condition, with 284 on ventilators, also confirming a slow but steady decline. The death toll rose overnight to 5,403.


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to incentivize inoculation - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Election blues: What is in store this time around?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Aliza Lavie

Women are a majority in the public, a minority in the Knesset - opinion

 By ALIZA LAVIE
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Amotz Asa-El

George Shultz, Shlomo Hillel: A tale of unsung heroes

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Why did Trump's lawyer, David Schoen, keep putting his hand on his head?

Trump's impeachment lawyer David Schoen covering his hand with his head before drinking water

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by