The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus vaccine less effective on leukemia patients – Israeli study

The response was lowest among patients who were in the process of receiving treatment, with only 16% of them developing antibodies.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 19, 2021 20:37
A healthcare worker shows an ampule with the Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Podgorica, Montenegro, February 22, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A healthcare worker shows an ampule with the Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Podgorica, Montenegro, February 22, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The coronavirus vaccine is less effective in stimulating the production of antibodies in patients affected by chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a study led by researchers from Tel Aviv University and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center has shown.
“This leukemia is the most common in the Western world and is associated with an immune deficiency which can be caused by the disease itself or by the treatment,” said Prof. Yair Herishanu, director at the research laboratory for CLL cell biology at Sourasky, and the lead author of the study that appeared in the medical journal Blood, published by The American Society of Hematology.
“We knew that these patients often do not react well to other vaccines in terms of the number of antibodies they produce, so it was important for us to test what happens with the coronavirus vaccine,” he added.
CLL patients are considered at high risk of developing serious symptoms if they contract COVID and mortality among them has been higher than in the general population.
Some 167 CLL patients participated in the study, and 52 of them were matched with 52 healthy individuals of the same sex and age who acted as a control group. All patients were inoculated with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.
“We measured the level of antibodies two to three weeks after the second shot, and we found that only 40% of the participants had developed them,” Herishanu explained.
The ability to produce antibodies varied depending on the clinical situation of the CLL patients.
The response was lowest among patients who were in the process of receiving treatment, with only 16% of them developing antibodies.
Among those who were sick and were not receiving treatment – as with this type of leukemia some patients are monitored and received treatment only upon progression – some 55% developed antibodies, while almost 80% of those in remission did.
“It is important to remember that the protection offered by the vaccine does not depend only on the antibodies, but also on the cellular response,” Herishanu pointed out. “For this reason, we cannot state that the vaccine did not offer any protection for those who did not develop antibodies, but for sure the protection is not optimal.”
The professor emphasized that it is essential for CLL patients to continue to wear masks and be careful also after being jabbed.
“For the future, it is going to be critical to see whether an additional shot of the vaccine can help,”  Herishanu concluded. “We are already looking into it.”


Tags Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Cases Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
David Wolpe

Parashat Tazria-Metzora: The school of solitude

 By DAVID WOLPE
Amotz Asa-El

Isi Leibler: Unsung hero of the Jewish people's finest hour

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by