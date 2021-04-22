The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus vaccine 80-96% effective among chronic disease carriers

Moreover, researchers saw that the vaccine was 92% effective in preventing symptomatic infections also in the case of people over 70.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
APRIL 22, 2021 10:31
A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS)
A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The coronavirus Pfizer vaccine has proven to be effective also among chronic disease carriers, a study conducted by the Clalit health fund and published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine has proven.
“This paper is a direct continuation of the large study we published in the same journal a few weeks ago,” said Prof. Ran Balicer, Clalit's chief of innovation. “Recent results suggest that the vaccine is effective and protects against disease and serious illness at a higher rate than we thought and is also very effective in patients with chronic diseases. However, we could already begin to notice in the previous study, the protection is slightly reduced in those suffering from a number of significant background conditions.”
The study examined data from some 1.4 million customers of Clalit, Israel’s largest healthcare provider, which assists some 4.7 million people. Besides for providing evidence for the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine on the general population, the research focused also on specific groups.
As far as the general population is concerned, the inoculation proved to be 96% effective in preventing symptomatic morbidity and 95% in preventing severe morbidity – in a previous study carried out by Clalit, the rates respectively stood at 94% and 92%.
Moreover, researchers saw that the vaccine was 92% effective in preventing symptomatic infections also in the case of people over 70.
The study also found that the vaccine was still highly effective with regards to vaccinated carrying other risk factors, albeit slightly less: 84% for those who underwent an organ transplant, 80% for heart disease carriers, 80% for patients with chronic kidney disease, and 86% for patients with diabetes.
In addition, the vaccine was highly effective - 96% - in overweight individuals.
“These are very encouraging findings as they indicate that a large majority of the expected cases among these patients will be prevented by the vaccine despite their background diseases, although they still present a slightly higher residual risk of infection,” Balicer added.
“We can draw two main conclusions”, he concluded. “Additional emphasize should be place on the great importance for this population to be vaccinated at any age, and also on the need for these patients to continue to engage in preventive behavior when they are in circumstances where there is a significant risk of infection. Fortunately, the risk of such circumstances in the State of Israel in recent months has been steadily declining.”
Israel currently has about 2,000 coronavirus active cases, down from over 70,000 at the peak of the pandemic in January. For the past several days, the country registered less than 200 new daily cases.


