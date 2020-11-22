The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Could a panicked Gantz and Bibi unwittingly take Israel back to the polls?

Warring armies have learned the hard way through history that merely deploying troops was seen as an act of belligerency that led to unwanted war.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 22:53
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on July 27, 2020. (photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/POOL)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz hold a press conference in Tel Aviv on July 27, 2020.
(photo credit: TAL SHAHAR/POOL)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz forms a committee to investigate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the sensitive “Submarine Affair.”
He tells his Blue and White Party’s ministers: “This will be a tough week. Get ready to be attacked. We will use all means at our disposal. The submarine probe is only the first step.”
Meanwhile, Netanyahu takes the unusual step of responding to a poll in the Maariv newspaper that made it look like his Likud Party’s lead over Naftali Bennett’s Yamina Party is only three seats. The Likud reveals its own internal poll that shows its lead over Yamina is actually 30 seats to 19, not 27 to 24, and Netanyahu retweets the Likud’s message on Twitter to make sure it gets seen.
Sounds like two leaders ready to immediately enter another election?
Maybe.
Warring armies have learned the hard way through history that merely deploying troops was seen as an act of belligerency that led to unwanted war.
But not definitely.
Gantz’s committee has much less teeth than the commission he was pressured to form. Netanyahu just found the poll objectionable and wanted to correct what he thought was an incorrect impression.
A month before the December 23 deadline to pass the 2021 state budget, which would extend the government’s tenure until the end of March, both Netanyahu and Gantz have plenty of reasons to keep the current government going.
Netanyahu needs the government to last until he is sure that Israelis will have full access to enough coronavirus vaccines before he goes to the polls. He needs the economy to continue to recover. He needs to start either getting along with the new administration in Washington or fighting it, whichever he prefers to help himself out politically. All those things take time.
And there is always the possibility that Gantz will back down and cancel the rotation in the Prime Minister’s Office and let Netanyahu stay in power for four years. That possibility makes it worth keeping the current coalition together.
Gantz needs the government to last, because every day it lasts brings him closer to the rotation that would make him prime minister. Perhaps when Netanyahu’s trial starts soon, the prime minister will realize he is in over his head and needs the break from the premiership that the coalition agreement prescribes.
There are even those who believe that Gantz will give up on the rotation, let rebels in his party led by Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn depart to the opposition, and remain in the government as defense minister – the way Ehud Barak did when he broke off from Labor and formed the Independence Party in January 2011.
Even if both sides do not want an election now, which is what they both say, that does not mean an election will not be initiated soon.
Leaders who look like they are panicking have led their people to take steps they did not mean to take.
Even leaders who intended to pacify the other side have, in the past, unintentionally projected the exact opposite message.
Netanyahu and Gantz will have to be careful, because panicking can lead to going to the polls – and then there will be no going back.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Likud Joe Biden Blue and White
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rabbis make welcome call for Jewish unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by