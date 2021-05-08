The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Could Israelis take fewer matriculation exams to graduate school?

Almost all high school graduates in Israel have taken the Bagrut exams, but such tests cause students to memorize information at the expense of in-depth learning.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 8, 2021 05:56
Israeli students arrive to school, at a high school in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, November 29, 2020. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli students arrive to school, at a high school in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, November 29, 2020.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
A paper submitted to the Presidents' Forum and the Rectors' Forum across Israeli universities recommends many changes to matriculation exams (or Bagrut exams in Hebrew).
The paper was co-authored by multiple highly educated individuals with an extensive backgrounds in academia, such as Dr. Ayman Agbaria from the Department of Leadership and Policy in Education at the University of Haifa and Dr. Adar Cohen - Director of the Department of Teaching Studies at The Hebrew University. 
"We believe that the coronavirus crisis can be exploited as an opportunity for an in-depth process aimed at redesigning learning objectives, learning methods and assessment methods in schools," the paper said.
Changes that the paper mentions include reducing the number of matriculation exams, from eight to three or four. The exams will focus on the main subjects of the school curriculum, which include math and English.
Another recommendation the paper makes is changing the nature of the tests to reducing students' need to memorize unnecessary while strengthening independent thinking.
The paper also highlights creating specific assessment methods in schools in order to improve the quality of learning, as well as provide better preparation for academic studies. This would be done by creating an agreed-upon metric to be used by a variety of teachers.  
Almost all high school graduates in Israel have taken the matriculation exams, but such tests encourage students to memorize information at the expense of in-depth learning, according to a press release.
Studies have shown that just memorizing information impairs students' motivation and self-esteem, and influences their decision to continue towards higher education. 
Another author of the paper, Dr. Yaniv Feniger, a researcher in education policy and inequality from the Department of Education at Ben-Gurion University, said: "the need to make a substantial change in the matriculation exams and the recommendations in this document were written on the basis of a consensus we have reached," referring to the other academics who worked on the paper.
The document also recommends the establishment of a committee that will include representatives from academia and the Education Ministry that can detail appropriate actions to the pedagogical and budgetary capabilities of the Israeli education system while improving the Israeli education system. 
 
 


Tags education test higher education
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Lapid, Bennett need to form a unity government - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Change in Israel might be coming with Bennett-Lapid government - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Learning from the Meron disaster

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert to 'Post': Ohana, Netanyahu responsible and guilty for Meron

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Mahmoud Abbas’s default ploy: Antisemitic incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Egyptian archaeologists unearth rare tombs dated back to before Pharaohs

A human skeleton from a tomb is pictured at the Nile Delta, in this image released on April 27, 2021 by an archaeological mission operating in the archaeological area of Dakahlia Governorate via Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, in Mansoura, Cairo
2

In Lag Ba'omer Mount Meron stampede 45 killed, at least 150 injured

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag Baomer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel, where fatalities were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the tomb of a 2nd-century sage for annual commemorations that include all-night prayer and dance, at Mount Meron, Israel Apr
3

Mount Meron tragedy: These are the victims of the stampede

The funeral of a victim of the Mount Meron tragedy that took place on Lag B'Omer, April 2021.
4

Betrayed: Christian missionary family unmasked in Jerusalem

THE ELKOHEN family: True identities revealed.
5

1st ever woman spiritual leader of Orthodox synagogue appointed in Israel

Rabbanit Shira Marili Mirvis.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by