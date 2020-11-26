Couple from Beersheba allegedly turn home into arms, drugs warehouse

A young couple from Beersheba experiencing financial difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic allegedly turned their apartment into a warehouse for storing drugs and weapons, N12 reported. The couple, both students at Ben-Gurion University in their 20s, reportedly have no prior criminal background. Israel Police investigators uncovered various weapons and explosive devices in their apartment. They also found other substances including dozens of bags suspected to contain Marijuana and a digital scale that raised the suspicion of drug trafficking as well. A source involved in the investigation told N12 that the police believe that the young couple was seeking an additional income after experiencing financial difficulties caused by the pandemic. The police are looking into the possible involvement of certain criminal entities known to police, who may have teamed up with the couple or forced them into the situation. The Beersheba District Court on Thursday extended the couple's arrest until next Tuesday.
