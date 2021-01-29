The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Court extends detention of psychologist suspected of assaulting patient

The suspect, apparently a well-known and respected psychologist from Jerusalem, was arrested on Wednesday after police received a complaint from one of his patients.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 29, 2021 02:32
 The Jerusalem District Court extended on Thursday the arrest of a 65-year-old psychologist from Jerusalem suspected of sexually assaulting a patient who was under his care, Walla reported.
The suspect, apparently a well-known and respected psychologist from Jerusalem, was arrested on Wednesday after police received a complaint from one of his patients, who claimed that he sexually assaulted her in one of their meetings. 
The 20-year-old victim told police that she had been a patient of the suspect for several years and provided names of other patients that she knew had gone through a similar ordeal with the same psychologist. 
She reportedly started treatment after going through several traumatic experiences, including sexual assault, and witnessing a murder a few years ago.  
Following her complaint, a second woman has come forward, according to Walla.
On Thursday, the suspect admitted in court to several of the charges against him and claimed that everything was done consensually, which would still be a serious violation of the authority relationship that the suspect had with the victim and other possible victims. 
"He knows that it wasn't okay, morally speaking. He understands the significance," said the suspect's lawyer, attorney Yehuda Sasson, adding that the patient had initiated the relations and that his client should be charged with a low-level offence accordingly. 
The police representative in the court discussion replied by saying that whatever happened between the suspect and his patient could not be considered consensual in any way, considering the nature of the relationship and the victim's overall condition.
The District Court judge found that was enough evidence to extend the suspect's arrest but refused to disclose the suspect's name and personal information, which police believe may encourage other victims to come forward.


