Court: Prosecution didn’t give Netanyahu all needed documents

‘There have been errors’; ‘Texts to other politicians not checked’

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JUNE 8, 2021 10:53
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu corruption trial
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)
The Jerusalem District Court rebuked the prosecution on Tuesday for failing to transfer certain categories of documents to the defense in the public corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As Prosecutor Yehudit Tirosh tried to argue to the court, the general law was that the documents sought could not be given to the defense because of privacy concerns of third parties involved.
Judge Rivkah Friedman-Feldman interrupted and said, “Here there have been errors.”
Friedman-Feldman continued that since the prosecution had been exposed by the defense in certain areas, failing to give documents which were relevant, the court decisions Tirosh was quoting were no longer relevant.
The judge said that these decisions only protected the prosecution from transferring documents when it still had the presumption of accuracy in its own vetting process to properly transfer documents to the defense.
In light of failing to transfer certain documents to the defense, she said that the prosecution had lost the presumption that the defense could just trust its vetting process.
The documents in question appear to mainly involve other politicians and power-brokers who former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua texted with.
The defense wants to expose additional examples in which Yeshua intervened with news coverage in favor of other politicians and power-brokers to try to prove to the court that the former Walla CEO was a serial intervener, and that there was no Netanyahu media bribery scheme.
The prosecution has tried to prove that 315 incidents in which Netanyahu or his messengers intervened with Walla coverage were part of a unique media bribery scheme.
While the defense openly accused the prosecution of blatantly and premeditatedly concealing documents, the judges did not take this position, and merely said that it was a question of trust and competence.
Further, the court recognized that the prosecution has successfully transferred a massive volume of documents to the defense, which likely make up most of the case.
Still, Judge Moshe Baram pressured Tirosh to compromise on the issue, saying, “I don’t understand how stubborn you are being in a case which is so important and so critical.”
Tirosh complained that the prosecution had never claimed that it had researched all other politicians and power-brokers in Yeshua’s text messages, but that this was not relevant and could be a massive danger to a huge number of persons’ privacy.
She said that there were around 150,000 lines of content which had not been transferred, implying that the defense just wanted a fishing expedition to embarrass large numbers of people who are not part of the case.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Jerusalem District Court corruption
