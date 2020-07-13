Court rules for NSO, Defense Ministry in Amnesty lawsuit

The Tel Aviv District Court ruled in favor of the Defense Ministry and NSO Group on Monday and against Amnesty International's lawsuit to cancel the cyber powerhouse's export license.Amnesty petitioned the court to cancel the export license claiming that NSO violates human rights, including that its technology was used by its clients to hack some of its employees cellphones. NSO Group is known worldwide for developing the Pegasus software which some governments and intelligence agencies use to hack the cellphones of terrorists, drug rings and pedophiles.However, Amnesty and other human rights groups say that it has a darker side and also cells to governments which abuse human rights.The Defense Ministry came to NSO's defense early on and convinced the court to close all but the early minutes of the first hearing of the lawsuit to the public, due to national security considerations.Even Amnesty's lawyers did not get to hear most of NSO and the Defense Ministry's arguments.The court said that the Defense Ministry's process for vetting NSO was serious and appropriate and took into account a range of business, diplomacy and technology considerations.Further, the court said that the ministry maintained heavy oversight even after issuing the license which would be sufficient for it to know if it needed to revoke the export license due to any harm to human rights.Despite these conclusions, the court did not share any of its factual basis for these findings as is standard in court rulings.Rather, it appears that the court allowed publishing only its bottom-line conclusion due to perceived security considerations.This leaves Amnesty in a difficult spot as it does not even necessarily know why the court ruled against it or how the court came to reject some of the serious evidence Amnesty assembled that NSO clients allegedly hacked some of its employees cellphones.