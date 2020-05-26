The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Will Malka Leifer stand trial? Court to decide today

Should Jerusalem District Court rule Leifer is fit for trial after six years of legal battles, defense lawyers are likely to appeal to Supreme Court.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 26, 2020 13:18
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Malka Leifer, a former Australian school principal who is wanted in Australia on suspicion of sexually abusing students, walks in the corridor of the Jerusalem District Court accompanied by Israeli Prison Service guards, in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
After close to six years, Judge Chana Miriam Lomp of the Jerusalem District Court is set to hand down her decision on Tuesday afternoon as to whether or not alleged sex offender Malka Leifer is mentally fit to stand trial. 
The case has caused outrage amongst sex-abuse activists and angered and embarrassed the Australian Jewish community where Leifer allegedly committed her crimes due to the extremely lengthy delays and allegedly illegal political intervention which have stymied her extradition. 
During the nearly six years since Leifer was arrested in Israel due to the 74 counts of sexual abuse and rape against her in Australia, Leifer has claimed to be mentally unfit for trial, had extradition proceedings stopped after a panel of state psychiatric experts concurred with the claim, and was rearrested after video evidence emerged of her conducting her life as normal. 
During this time, then Health Minister Yaakov Litzman was accused of threatening the state psychiatrists into declaring Leifer to be unfit for extradition, and in August 2019 the police recommended that he be indicted on charges of witness tampering, fraud and breach of trust in connection with the Leifer case.
Since the attorney general has yet to decide whether or not he will indict Litzman, those allegations could not be used to disqualify the opinion of those state psychiatrists, which has been a point of difficulty for the state prosecutors. 
In addition, Leifer’s highly skilled and highly expensive lawyers have used numerous delaying tactics and stalling methods to drag out the proceedings, including appeals to the Supreme Court on interim decisions. 
And Judge Lomp herself has been highly accommodating of Leifer’s defense lawyers’ demands, including a very considerate attitude to their international conference schedule.
After a new panel of state psychiatrists determined in January this year that Leifer was for for extradition, Lomp then granted the request of Leifer’s defense attorneys to bring private psychiatrists as witnesses to contravene the state panel’s determination, including psychiatrists the court had already heard from. 
While the determination of the state panel, and video and documentary evidence from undercover investigations in 2017 and 2018 showing Leifer carrying out regular, everyday errands in her home in the ultra-Orthodox settlement of Emmanuel like a normal person appear compelling, it is still unclear how Lomp will rule. 
Although the judge has indulged the numerous and in some cases exaggerated demands of Leifer’s lawyers, it is possible that she has done so to demonstrate that she has treated the case with thoroughness and fairness, to ward of accusations that she caved in to the immense public pressure for Leifer’s extradition. 
Should she rule that Leifer is indeed fit for extradition, Lomp’s compliance with the demands of Leifer’s lawyers could weaken any appeal by them to the Supreme Court, which given their track record of delaying tactics seems almost inevitable. 
Such an appeal could take as much as 12 months, if not longer.
Should the Supreme Court reject the appeal, then the extradition proceedings themselves could begin which could also take several months, followed by an ultimate decision by the justice minister, and a possible appeal against the minister’s decision to the Supreme Court once again. 


