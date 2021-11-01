The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coveney to visit Israel amid tensions on settlements, NGO terror labeling

Simon Coveney will meet with PM Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog among others.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 20:19
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2018. (photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2018.
(photo credit: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS)
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is set to visit Israel amid tensions between the two countries over settlement construction and Defense Ministry Benny Gantz labeling six Palestinian non-governmental groups as terror entities.
It is Coveney's fifth trip to Israel in the last four years and his first since Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took office in May.
"During this visit, I will meet with a range of Israeli and Palestinian political leaders, representatives of UN agencies and civil society. 
"I will speak clearly and frankly about negative trends, including violence, demolitions, evictions, and settlement activity that are causing ongoing suffering and threaten to erode the prospect of a negotiated two-State solution. 
"In the past week, we have seen further negative developments in terms of settlement activity and civil society space which I have spoken out against. 
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Estonia, September 2017 (credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Estonia, September 2017 (credit: REUTERS/INTS KALNINS)
"I will use this opportunity to again convey my concerns and call for the end of such acts," he said.
Coveney is due to arrive late Monday night and will meet Tuesday with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz). 
This will be their first in-depth conversation with Lapid since the new government was sworn in, although the two did meet briefly in Brussels in July when Lapid attended a meeting of the European Union's foreign ministers. 
He will also have an audience with Israel's President Issac Herzog, whose grandfather Yitzhak Halevi Herzog was Ireland's chief Rabbi from 1919-1936.
He will also deliver addresses to the Israel Council on Foreign Relations and Hebrew University, where he will discuss his country's views on the Middle East and its role in the United Nations Security Council.
While in Jerusalem Coveney will also meet with the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland. 
On Wednesday Coveney will travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian officials and representatives from international organizations and civil society groups.
From Israel Coveney travels to Jordan, where he will meet with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and inaugurate Ireland's new embassy building there.
This is "an important milestone in the deepening of ties between our two countries. Jordan is an important partner in the region and I look forward to discussing a broad spectrum of issues, including bilateral relations and trade, the Syrian conflict, the Middle East Peace Process, and the challenges facing the wider region," Coveney said.


Tags Israel Naftali Bennett isaac herzog ireland
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is changing its views on climate, but promises and words are not enough

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The changing status of Israel’s Arab population - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Nimrod Goren

Multilateralism is the key to peace - opinion

 By NIMROD GOREN
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
2

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
3

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)
4

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
5

'Kissing disease' among teens could trigger MS - study

A kissing couple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by