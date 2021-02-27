COVID-19: Hundreds party in Jaffa, many without masks, as curfew looms

“There is no corona! It is over!” A woman shouted during the event.According to Health Ministry regulations, an outside gathering cannot surpass 20 people, and large gatherings are forbidden. Police arrived to the event hours after it was reported on in Israeli media to break it up.

The public is allowed to stay outdoors and buy food, the police explained, until the lockdown begins.

That same day, Defense Minister Benny Gantz urged Israelis to refrain from large gatherings during the upcoming Purim holiday, adding that "more restrictions will be needed to ensure everyone's safety."