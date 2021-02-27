COVID-19: Hundreds party in Jaffa, many without masks, as curfew looms

Hundreds of people celebrated Purim on Saturday at a large street party held at Jaffa’s flea market. The participants danced together and didn’t wear masks as required during the COVID-19 pandemic Israeli media reported. Many also ordered take away meals and ate in the open air during the event.
"אין קורונה, נגמרה הקורונה": אחת החוגגות במסיבת פורים בשוק הפשפשים@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/zkEZbavUUt— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 27, 2021
“There is no corona! It is over!” A woman shouted during the event. According to Health Ministry regulations, an outside gathering cannot surpass 20 people, and large gatherings are forbidden. Police arrived to the event hours after it was reported on in Israeli media to break it up.
To bar the spread of the coronavirus morbidity rates, the government approved both curfews to be imposed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, in addition to special travel restrictions. However, the street party was done before the curfew.
בלי מסכות, בלי ריחוק ובניגוד להנחיות - נמשכת המסיבה בשוק הפשפשים@daniel_elazar pic.twitter.com/rFjwst2dlz— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 27, 2021
At Kikar Dizengoff people who attempted to sit in the open air and eat and drink were warned by police officers not to do so. Police argued that, in contrast to media reports, officers in Jaffa were at work since morning and informed those outside of the demand to wear masks and keep social distance.
Government officials have warned that if Purim causes major rises in morbidity rates restrictions will be tightened once again. On Sunday, Prof. Nachman Ash warned that if Purim causes another wave of the virus, new restrictions – and even another lockdown – might need to be imposed.
The public is allowed to stay outdoors and buy food, the police explained, until the lockdown begins.
That same day, Defense Minister Benny Gantz urged Israelis to refrain from large gatherings during the upcoming Purim holiday, adding that "more restrictions will be needed to ensure everyone's safety."