The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

COVID-19: Hundreds party in Jaffa, many without masks, as curfew looms

“There is no corona! It is over!” A woman shouted during a Purim street party while not wearing a mask or keeping social distance.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 27, 2021 18:22
A street party in January at the Simta Pub, on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street (photo credit: REUTERS)
A street party in January at the Simta Pub, on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Hundreds of people celebrated Purim on Saturday at a large street party held at Jaffa’s flea market. The participants danced together and didn’t wear masks as required during the COVID-19 pandemic Israeli media reported. Many also ordered take away meals and ate in the open air during the event. 
 
“There is no corona! It is over!” A woman shouted during the event. 
According to Health Ministry regulations, an outside gathering cannot surpass 20 people, and large gatherings are forbidden. Police arrived to the event hours after it was reported on in Israeli media to break it up.
To bar the spread of the coronavirus morbidity rates, the government approved both curfews to be imposed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, in addition to special travel restrictions. However, the street party was done before the curfew.  
 
At Kikar Dizengoff people who attempted to sit in the open air and eat and drink were warned by police officers not to do so. 
Police argued that, in contrast to media reports, officers in Jaffa were at work since morning and informed those outside of the demand to wear masks and keep social distance. 
The public is allowed to stay outdoors and buy food, the police explained, until the lockdown begins. 

Government officials have warned that if Purim causes major rises in morbidity rates restrictions will be tightened once again.
On Sunday, Prof. Nachman Ash warned that if Purim causes another wave of the virus, new restrictions – and even another lockdown – might need to be imposed.
That same day, Defense Minister Benny Gantz urged Israelis to refrain from large gatherings during the upcoming Purim holiday, adding that "more restrictions will be needed to ensure everyone's safety." 


Tags jaffa purim COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to clarify what's happening with the airport

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel Elections: Amid calls to drop out, Gantz faces his moment of truth

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The black-and-blue sea

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Stop blaming Gantz, unite to fight the Right - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Palestinian lies, American delusions on solving the conflict - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020
5

Coronavirus vaccine 99% effective in preventing serious disease, death

A coronavirus vaccine dose is seen being administered at a Meuhedet vaccination center in Jerusalem, on February 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by