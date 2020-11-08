The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
COVID-19 isolation period to be shortened to 12 days starting Thursday

According to Health Ministry officials, in about two months, the isolation period is expected to be shortened to 10 days, similar to the current model used by some countries in Europe.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 8, 2020 20:45
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020. (photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
(photo credit: YOSSI ZELIGER/FLASH90)
After a long period of deliberation, Israel's Health Ministry decided to shorten the mandatory coronavirus isolation period from 14 days to 12 days, provided the patient has received two negative tests, N12 reported on Sunday evening.
Under the new guidelines, isolated individuals who undergo two negative tests during their isolation will be able to request to end their isolation after 12 days, instead of two weeks.
The new guidelines will take effect on Thursday, under which people who receive a negative result on the first or second day of isolation, and another negative result on the tenth day, will be able to be released from isolation on day 12. 
According to Health Ministry officials, in about two months time the isolation period is expected to be further shortened to 10 days, similar to the current model used by some countries in Europe.
Senior Health Ministry officials told N12: "We will start shortening to12 days starting on Thursday. By then, we should have finished the preparations for shortening the isolation. In two months the isolation will be shortened to ten days."
The decision was first announced last week by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, though the details of the plan were not yet final.


