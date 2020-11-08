COVID-19 isolation period to be shortened to 12 days starting Thursday

Under the new guidelines, isolated individuals who undergo two negative tests during their isolation will be able to request to end their isolation after 12 days, instead of two weeks.

The new guidelines will take effect on Thursday, under which people who receive a negative result on the first or second day of isolation, and another negative result on the tenth day, will be able to be released from isolation on day 12.

According to Health Ministry officials, in about two months time the isolation period is expected to be further shortened to 10 days, similar to the current model used by some countries in Europe.

According to Health Ministry officials, in about two months time the isolation period is expected to be further shortened to 10 days, similar to the current model used by some countries in Europe.

Senior Health Ministry officials told N12: "We will start shortening to12 days starting on Thursday. By then, we should have finished the preparations for shortening the isolation. In two months the isolation will be shortened to ten days." The decision was first announced last week by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, though the details of the plan were not yet final.

